Lois Boisson v Viktorija Golubic

I’m going to make a first foray into the women’s draw on Tuesday because the prices here look wrong.

Boisson was the surprise package and, in many ways, the story at this year’s French Open, where she reached the semi-finals from pretty much nowhere.

But she is very much a claycourt player. Indeed, she only made her tour-level debut on hardcourts last week in Cleveland – and lost.

At all levels, she’s just 1-3 on a hard surface this season and I expect she’ll find the slick Laykold courts on Flushing Meadows a bit too quick for her liking.

In contrast, Golubic has won plenty of hardcourt matches in recent weeks.

She was the runner-up at the WTA 125 event in Warsaw and last week reached the quarter-finals in Cleveland where she beat the higher-ranked pair of Lucia Bronzetti and Katie Boulter.

Basically, I feel Golubic should be shorter than her odds of 8/11 and will back her accordingly.