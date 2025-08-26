After a 9/4 winner on Monday, our tennis man Andy Schooler previews Tuesday’s action at the US Open in New York.
Lois Boisson v Viktorija Golubic
I’m going to make a first foray into the women’s draw on Tuesday because the prices here look wrong.
Boisson was the surprise package and, in many ways, the story at this year’s French Open, where she reached the semi-finals from pretty much nowhere.
But she is very much a claycourt player. Indeed, she only made her tour-level debut on hardcourts last week in Cleveland – and lost.
At all levels, she’s just 1-3 on a hard surface this season and I expect she’ll find the slick Laykold courts on Flushing Meadows a bit too quick for her liking.
In contrast, Golubic has won plenty of hardcourt matches in recent weeks.
She was the runner-up at the WTA 125 event in Warsaw and last week reached the quarter-finals in Cleveland where she beat the higher-ranked pair of Lucia Bronzetti and Katie Boulter.
Basically, I feel Golubic should be shorter than her odds of 8/11 and will back her accordingly.
Billy Harris v Felix Auger-Aliassime
Long-term readers will know this column has profited by opposing Auger-Aliassime in the opening round of Grand Slams in the past and this could be another opportunity to do so.
The Canadian has played 25 Grand Slams now and has a pretty disappointing 13-12 record in his first-round matches.
However, I’m not looking to oppose him in the win market here. Instead, it’s another statistic that I’m interested in pouncing on.
Of those 25 matches, only three have been won in straight sets with several players from outside the top 100 having won a set against FAA in R1 matches.
It’s also worth noting that Auger-Aliassime has won only three of his previous 21 US Open matches (all rounds) in straights.
OK, I’m sure plenty of you will question Harris’ ability to join the club of those having taken a set from the 2021 semi-finalist. After all, he did lose in the final round of qualifying and is only here as a lucky loser.
Yet I like the fact he’s already played three matches on these courts, whereas Auger-Aliassime is coming in somewhat cold – and we’ve seen how problematic that has been for him at the majors in the past.
The last time we saw FAA on a match court he produced an awful display in defeat to Jannik Sinner in Cincinnati and so I would not rule out Harris winning a set here at all.
He’s managed that against top-50 players Tomas Martin Etcheverry, Gabriel Diallo and Nuno Borges this season and, on a day which isn’t throwing up great opportunities, looks worth a small bet to repeat the trick.
