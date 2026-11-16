Fresh from a 27/5 winner on Monday, Andy Schooler previews Tuesday’s matches at the ATP Finals in Turin.

Tennis betting tips: ATP Finals daily tips 1pt Alex Zverev over 1.5 breaks of the Ben Shelton serve at 11/8 (bet365) 0.5pt over 12.5 games in first set of Arthur Fils v Rafael Jodar at 16/5 (Sky Bet, Betfair) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook | Free bets

Arthur Fils v Rafael Jodar (1300 GMT) I thought Jodar played pretty well once into the rallies against Alex Zverev in his opening match; the problem was the German was serving incredibly well and limited his opportunities. The Spaniard should get more chances in this contest, one I was hoping he might start as a clear outsider. However, the layers have this a 50-50 match and that fits my thinking – there’s every chance this is a close battle. Fils lost a hard-hitting match to Ben Shelton on Sunday, the American definitely the better player, for me. I would not be surprised for Jodar to drag him into the baseline exchanges and enjoy plenty of success, although the Frenchman has real speed around the court and is tough to hit winners beyond. As suggested, I’d lean towards Jodar, if pushed, and part of that thinking is down to the fact that he’s already beaten Fils in their two hardcourt matches this season, winning in straight sets in both Montreal and Washington. Both venues are pretty quick, albeit probably not as fast as Turin. 2-0 Jodar again is a 21/10 chance which may be worth considering but I think there’s enough doubt about the outcome here to avoid such a bet, while I’m not keen on backing Jodar at 19/20 despite thinking he is – slightly - the more likely winner.

Both of those summer hardcourt matches saw a first-set tie-break and that might be the value bet on a slick court, given it’s a 16/5 chance. Admittedly, Fils will need a much better start than he had against Shelton when I tried this bet, but I think it’s worth a small punt. Alex Zverev v Ben Shelton (1930 GMT) These two were both pretty impressive on Sunday. Zverev served immaculately in beating Rafael Jodar in straight sets, getting 84% of his first serves in play and winning 86% of them. His forehand was a little shaky but if he keeps producing serving numbers like that, it’s going to be tough for anyone to beat the world number one this week. Shelton, meanwhile, showed power off both wings as he took down Arthur Fils in three sets. One poor service game cost him the second set but aside from that he was largely in control, also looking comfortable at the net when he came forward. There has been plenty of talk about Juan Carlos Ferrero being in his coaching box for the first time this week – and his input may well be needed here with past results suggesting Shelton needs a different approach. Zverev has won all six of their previous meetings. Four of those have come on a hardcourt with their only indoor meeting being played out in this arena 12 months ago when Zverev won 6-3 7-6.

Alex Zverev

Ferrero has coached Carlos Alcaraz to wins over Zverev in the past and I’m sure he will offer up fresh ideas. However, I’m always a little wary of the early days of a new coaching relationship as new elements are introduced into a player’s game. To me, it seems a little strange that Ferrero is here this week and that the pairing did not begin during the off-season – the obvious time to try out new things. Doing it during a big tournament such as this does have the potential for problems. Of course, things may just click and work out really well but Shelton must be heading into this contest with some trepidation given his record – the detail in the H2H shows he has broken the Zverev serve only twice in those six matches. It’s even money that Zverev goes unbroken again. However, my interest is on the Zverev return. He’s broken Shelton on multiple occasions in four of the previous six encounters, including twice here in Turin last season. While it’s pretty speedy, I think the layers are taking a risk offering 11/8 about 2+ breaks of the Shelton serve. While I would favour Zverev in terms of the outright win, it’s unlikely to be one-sided and there must be a decent chance of a deciding set, which would give Zverev plenty more chances to break. Posted at 16:30 GMT on 16/11/26