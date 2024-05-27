Tennis betting tips Tuesday May 28: French Open preview and best bets

Flavio Cobolli v Hamad Medjedovic

This is one of those markets where the price differential between the players simply looks too big.

Medjedovic was among the qualifiers last week, winning all three matches in straight sets, and I’m sure the Serb will have taken some positives from having practised with compatriot Novak Djokovic in the lead up to his main-draw opener.

But the rainfall of recent days should make the courts slower and the ball will likely become heavier. That will numb Medjedovic’s strong serve somewhat and such conditions have to favour the Italian.

Cobolli’s form is also strong – he was just a point away from reaching the Geneva Open final on Saturday before losing to Casper Ruud. He had earlier beaten Ben Shelton in Switzerland.

He’s mixed it with other top players on clay in recent weeks too, beating Alejandro Tabilo and Nicolas Jarry in Madrid before testing Karen Khachanov. He also took a set off Sebastian Korda in Rome.

The Italian had a couple of days to get used to the different conditions in Paris so I don’t see his Geneva efforts hampering him here.

At 7/4, he has to be worth a shot.