Gabriel Diallo v Jaume Munar

Diallo leads the head-to-head here 2-0 and, notably, one of those wins came right here at Flushing Meadows 12 months ago.

The other came – in straight sets - just a couple of months ago on the grass of Mallorca.

Now, admittedly, I suspect the Canadian would prefer to be playing this match on a grasscourt but it’s still pretty slick in New York and I certainly feel conditions favour the big server, who landed 17 aces during his first-round win over Damir Dzumhur, who has been in decent form himself.

Munar is more at home on a slower surface and while he did have some decent hardcourt results earlier in the season, he’s rather struggled during the summer campaign.

This just looks like a match-up where one player is going to like the conditions much more than the other and with that in mind, I’m surprised the bookies have this as basically a 50-50 contest.

I’ll side with Diallo.