The women's semi-finals take place at the US Open on Thursday so check out Andy Schooler's previews of the action.

Tennis betting tips: Daily best bets 1.5pts Amanda Anisimova to beat Naomi Osaka at evens (General) 1pt Anisimova to serve most aces v Osaka at 7/4 (bet365) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Aryna Sabalenka v Jessica Pegula (2359 BST, Sky Sports Tennis) The first semi-final is a rematch of last year’s final which Sabalenka won 7-5 7-5 on the same Arthur Ashe Stadium court. Having since beaten Pegula in Miami, also in straight sets, the Belarusian now leads the head-to-head 7-2, although that is perhaps slightly misleading in terms of this contest. Look at matches played only on an outdoor hardcourt and that becomes 3-2, while here in New York, it’s 1-1. That should give Pegula plenty of hope that she can overcome odds of 13/5. She’s certainly been in fine form at Flushing Meadows, having been able to reproduce something close to her best tennis, something which looked unlikely in the lead-up to the tournament. Pegula is yet to lose a set – no-one has even taken her to a tie-break – and looks in the groove right now.

Sabalenka has also cruised through to this stage, winning four matches in straight sets before receiving a walkover in the last eight when Marketa Vondrousova withdrew injured. She may well have wanted a tougher test at that stage and this should be a step up in class for a player who has improved round-by-round but one who was well below her best in Cincinnati prior to arriving at Flushing Meadows. I don’t think Pegula can be dismissed here and this could well be closer than the odds suggest. While not totally convinced, I think the best bet would be to back the American on the game handicap – she gets a 4.5-game start, one she covered here 12 months ago.