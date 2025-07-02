Jack Draper v Marin Cilic

There were many upsets in round one and there is potential for another here.

Cilic made the 2017 Wimbledon final (losing to a certain Roger Federer) and has also played in three other quarter-finals.

Admittedly, they were a while ago now and the Croatian has struggled with injury issues in recent years.

However, he’s back fit again now and arrives here on a winning run on what is his favourite surface.

His big serve has always enjoyed cut-through on the grass – he’s also a former champion at Queen’s Club – and it helped him claim the recent Challenger Tour title in Nottingham.

He was broken just three times in five matches that week with his first-serve points won percentage topping 85 in each of the last three rounds. It was up at 84% on Tuesday when he beat Raphael Collignon in round one here.

Now clearly the level of opponent rises considerably here but Draper hasn’t faced the Cilic serve before and when he has gone up against the big servers on slick surfaces in recent times, they have caused him problems.