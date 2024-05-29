Tennis betting tips Thursday May 30: French Open preview and best bets

Andy Schooler brings you his best bets for Thursday’s second-round action at the French Open.

Tennis betting tips: French Open matches 1pt Mariano Navone to beat Tomas Machac at 11/8 (General) 0.5pt Alexander Bublik to beat Jan-Lennard Struff at 11/4 (General) *1pt Fabian Marozsan to beat Grigor Dimitrov at 5/2 (General) *Marozsan/Dimitrov match carried over to Thursday Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Fabian Marozsan v Grigor Dimitrov (match carried over to Thursday) Plenty of rain got onto the courts on Tuesday and heavy conditions won’t suit Dimitrov, but Marozsan’s power, especially on the forehand side, should cause plenty of problems. He’s capable of hitting through the court and if he keeps the error count low, I feel this could be a tough day for the hit-and-miss Dimitrov, who has gone just 5-3 on the clay so far. The Hungarian is also capable of using the drop shot well so should be able to get Dimitrov out of his rhythm. This is one of those matches where the price gap looks too wide and I’m happy to take a chance on the underdog at 5/2. CLICK HERE to back Marozsan with Sky Bet

Mariano Navone v Tomas Machac Navone is the natural claycourter in this match-up and I like his chances as the underdog. Machac is enjoying a strong season, as highlighted by last week’s win over Novak Djokovic and subsequent final appearance in Geneva. But the altitude there produces quicker conditions than these two will find at soggy Roland Garros on Thursday and those should play into Navone’s hands. Like Machac, he’s been one of the breakout stars of 2024, his run to the Rio Open final in February announcing his name to the wider tennis world. He’s since been to another final in Bucharest and the semis in Marrakech. Conditions don’t come a great deal slower than Rio and Navone is a player that chases down a lot of balls at the best of times. He certainly ground down a rusty Pablo Carreno Busta in round one. Also capable of countering well when the opportunity arises, I’d expect him to trouble Machac, whose serve is attackable.

