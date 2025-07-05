Karen Khachanov v Kamil Majchrzak

Khachanov may be feeling it physically and mentally after back-to-back five-set wins – he was two sets down on each occasion.

The draw opened up for Russian with many tipping him for a deep run after the seeds were scattered in quarter three. Perhaps he is feeling that pressure.

To reach the last eight, he’s now going to need to beat the in-form Majchrzak.

I put up the Pole as one to watch in 2025 on another site at the start of the season, although I’m not sure I expected to see him in the last 16 of Wimbledon.

I have, however, long respected his efforts on faster surfaces – he’s had some good results on them over the years – and so far this week he’s won 89% of his service games, while also breaking 25% of the time. Those are impressive numbers.

After two successive straight-sets wins, he should be the fresher player for this one and I would not rule out the upset.

However, the head-to-head does sit 3-0 in Khachanov’s favour, which is somewhat off-putting.

That said, all the matches have been fairly tight. Each has featured a tie-break, with the only grasscourt meeting going all the way to 7-6 in the third.

All of those matches came prior to Majchrzak’s drugs ban in 2023 but he’s now returning to the levels we saw from him in 2022 when that grass contest took place in Den Bosch.

The underdog is 9/4 to progress but a safer bet looks to be to side with him on the handicap, getting a 4.5-game start.