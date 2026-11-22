1pt over 12.5 games in first set of Zverev v Alcaraz at 5/2 (bet365)

Alex Zverev v Carlos Alcaraz (1700 GMT)

We have the right final in Turin.

The top two seeds have played the best tennis of the tournament and it seems fitting that they will face off for title.

Serving has been key to the success of both men.

Zverev is yet to lose serve having won all four of his matches in straight sets. Alcaraz, meanwhile, has dropped his delivery only once – in Saturday’s semi-final nail-biter against Ben Shelton.

Looking statistically, Alcaraz has been terrific behind his second serve, winning a superb 71% of points. Zverev is back on 58%.

But the German has the edge on first-serve points won – 84% to 79% - and when he’s getting 77% of his first serves in play, that’s a notable advantage.

Alcaraz and his backers will hope his better return game will see him to victory here – he’s won 29% of his return games at the tournament so far; Zverev only 14%.

That’s probably the main reason why he’s just 4/9 for victory but I wasn’t expecting such a wide gap in the odds and I think Zverev represents decent value here at a best price of 19/10.

While the German trails 7-6 on the overall head-to-head, losing the most recent clash at this year’s Australian Open having served for the match, he’s actually 5-4 up on hardcourts, while applying the indoor-hard filter and he leads 3-0.

Two of those matches have come in this arena – Zverev won in straight sets in 2024 and three in 2023. Alcaraz broke serve only once across those two contests.

The difference now is that the Spaniard has finally appeared to get to grips with slick indoor conditions this season and he arrives here having won 13 matches in a row, claiming titles in Vienna and Paris.

That run was preserved against Shelton but it took a great fight from Alcaraz, who came up big from *3-4 30-30 and then reeled off seven straight points in the final-set tie-break.

However, if Shelton can push him that close, so too can Zverev, especially with Alcaraz admitting his current game style is being influenced by his hamstring injury – his thigh has been heavily strapped in his past two matches and he’s admitted to taken a more aggressive approach, while also managing the issue.

“I'm realising that I just need to be careful with it,” he said after his semi-final victory, “and sometimes I don't have to push myself to the limit in some movements, in some shots, in some balls. I don't have to run every ball, which I'm just understanding right now.”

While it clearly hasn’t troubled Alcaraz too much, Zverev has the tools to push him to place he doesn’t want to go, while an aggressive approach may be more difficult to execute against the world number one – going for more in a bid to shorten points is always something of a gamble, even for a player of Alcaraz’s quality.

I think 19/10 (or even the widely-available 7/4) about Zverev is a value play. Even if it doesn’t come off, I doubt I’ll have many regrets backing him at that price given how he’s played in Turin this past week.

In the sub-markets, I think focusing on the strong serving – which has been the standout feature of both men at this event – makes sense.

With Zverev yet to lose serve in the tournament and having only lost it once in two matches against Alcaraz on this court, I think bet365 are taking a chance offering 13/8 about him holding serve throughout the first set. However, I can’t see any other firm offering that market.

The first-set tie-break market is one which most layers go with though and the same firm are dangling 5/2 about that occurrence, which looks big.

There were three tie-breaks when these two met in Melbourne in January, while both previous meetings of the pair on this court have seen first-set breakers.

The layers clearly feel the Alcaraz return will be good enough to get stuck into the Zverev serve early on but I’m not convinced and will happily play this bet.

Posted at 09:23 GMT on 22/11/26

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling.

Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.