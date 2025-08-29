Alex Zverev v Felix Auger-Aliassime

I like Zverev here.

He was quick to put the mental struggles of Wimbledon behind him (he admits he’s working with professionals with regard to that) and is also over the illness which ruined our bet on him in Cincinnati where he had played very well. It’s been plain sailing so far in New York too, with two straight-sets wins.

It should come as no surprise. Fairly quick hardcourts are ideal for a player with a serve capable of topping 140mph, while the bounce is high enough for the German to work his magic off the ground – his backhand is one of the best on the tour.

The forehand can be a slight weakness but I’d make it much more likely that the majority of errors in this match come from Auger-Aliassime.

He produced 45 unforced errors in his first-round win over Billy Harris, who could easily have won the first two sets. That improved against Roman Safiullin on Thursday but this is a big step up in class – and one he’s struggled with in the past.

Since the start of 2023, FAA has won just four of 14 hardcourt matches against top-10 players – and was one of the victories came via retirement.

And when it comes solely to Zverev, the German has very much held the upper hand in their series, winning six of eight. Five of Zverev’s win came in straight sets. The most recent, in Miami earlier this season, was won 6-2 6-4 and Zverev didn’t face a break point.

I’m tempted to back another straight-sets win at 2/1 but it doesn’t take a lot to go wrong in that market, particularly when the courts are fairly quick and break chances can be hard to come by.

Instead, I’m going to back Zverev on the game handicap where he has to cover 4.5 games.

As well as that loss to Zverev in Miami, FAA has also taken pastings from Carlos Alcaraz (Indian Wells) and Jannik Sinner (Cincinnati, winning two games) this season and his game could well unravel if Zverev applies constant pressure, which he is more than capable of doing.