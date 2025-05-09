Tennis betting tips: Rome Masters round two preview and best bets

Ugo Humbert v Corentin Moutet (Fri)

There were lots of options I considered on the second-round coupon in Rome but I’ve settled on backing Moutet in this all-French battle.

He’s much more at home on clay than Humbert, who prefers much slicker conditions than those found in the Italian capital - it doesn’t get much slower than this on the ATP Tour.

It’s no real surprise to see that Humbert’s form has slumped since hitting the clay – after a strong start to the year on hardcourts, he’s gone 1-3 on the red dirt and has now lost five of his last six matches.

Moutet isn’t pulling up any trees but he’s gone 4-4 on the clay since returning to Europe. That data does include qualifying results – Moutet beat both Gabriel Diallo and David Goffin to reach the main draw in Monte Carlo.

He saw off Rinky Hijikata, another player who prefers quicker courts, in what was a tight first-round encounter and that brings me onto another point.

Humbert has always had a reputation as someone who can get a bit tight come the business end of matches and that’s reflected by a number of close recent defeats.

In contrast, Moutet’s four claycourt wins have all come via 6-4 or 7-5 in the final set scorelines.

He won the pair’s previous encounter – on indoor hard in Paris – and can repeat the trick in more favourable conditions.