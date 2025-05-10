Tennis betting tips: Rome Masters round three preview and best bets

Arthur Fils v Stefanos Tsitsipas (Sun)

These are two players going in opposite directions in the ranking list at the moment with Fils now five places higher.

Since hitting the clay, he’s beaten Andrey Rublev en route to the last eight in Monte Carlo where he then took a set off eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz.

Fils also made the Barcelona semis (again, Alcaraz stopped him) so he’s got plenty of wins under his belt already on this surface.

This is usually Tsitsipas’ best time of the season but he’s failed to hit the heights of the past.

A quarter-final run in Monte Carlo wasn’t bad but neither was it great given he’s a three-time champion there, while when he moved onto Barcelona, the Greek suffered an injury – against Fils.

That ‘win’ took Fils’ record against Tsitsipas to 3-0 with the more experienced player yet to win a set.

The Frenchman played well in his opener, restricting Tallon Griekspoor to only four games, and I reckon his power will be able to punch holes in that Tsitsipas defence. It’s almost become a cliché, but the backhand will be targeted, no doubt.

Fils has been backed in since the market opened but at 4/5, I feel he’s still worthy of support.