Tennis betting tips: Rome Masters round one preview and best bets

Gabriel Diallo v Marcos Giron

To me, this looks a classic case of recency bias.

Diallo stormed through the draw in Madrid last week to reach the quarter-finals. It was the first time this season he had won back-to-back matches at tour level.

But the Canadian enjoyed plenty of good fortune, while conditions were certainly in his favour.

He actually lost in qualifying and then saw seeds scattered out of his path – he only had to beat one, Grigor Dimitrov, to reach the last eight.

The altitude of Madrid was also a factor in Diallo’s good run, aiding his big first serve.

That won’t be the case this week. With Rome down close to sea level, conditions will be much slower and more like traditional claycourt tennis.

That should play into Giron’s hands.