Tennis betting tips: Rome Masters round four preview and best bets

0.5pt over 12.5 games in first set of Jakub Mensik v Hubert Hurkacz at 47/20 (Unibet, BetMGM)

1pt Jack Draper & Carlos Alcaraz both to win 2-0 at 11/10 (BetVictor)

Arthur Fils v Alex Zverev

I’m still not sure where Zverev is right now.

In the grand scheme of things, he’s not done a great deal since reaching the Australian Open final in January.

Yes, he did claim a 250 title in Munich but that was a weak field.

But elsewhere on clay, he’s lost to Matteo Berrettini in Monte Carlo and Francisco Cerundolo in Madrid.

The quality dial is turned up a notch (or three) here.

Zverev has breezed through the first two rounds but matches against Camilo Ugo Carabelli and qualifier Vilius Gaubas weren’t expected to prove difficult.

Fils should offer more. He showed that with victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas in the last round and is a player who loves the big stage and the big matches.

He’ll be able to fight power with power from the baseline and there should be some great exchanges in this one.

While not totally convinced, I do feel the Frenchman is worth siding with here at the price.

Jack Draper v Corentin Moutet

Draper continues to impress on clay with two straight-sets wins in Rome just what the doctor ordered following his final appearance in Madrid.

Moutet, on the other hand, may well be feeling the efforts of recent days.

He needed three sets to get past Rinky Hijikata in round one and on Sunday played for almost four hours to claim a career-best win over Holger Rune.

That would have been physically and mentally draining and so coming out to face the Draper firepower may well be a daunting task.