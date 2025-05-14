Tennis betting tips: Rome Masters quarter-final preview and best bets

No bets for Wednesday but Thursday's to appear here later

Jack Draper v Carlos Alcaraz (Wed, not before 1400 BST)

A price comparison is a measure of how far Draper has come in the past couple of months.

When these two met in the Indian Wells semis in March, Draper was chalked up at 18/5. Now, having moved onto Alcaraz’s preferred surface (and supposedly Draper’s weakest), the Briton’s odds are no bigger than 9/4. For the record, this will be their first claycourt meeting.

I remember us making a decent profit on that Indian Wells encounter. Draper rattled Alcaraz early on but it was an error-strewn display from the Spaniard – rarely have I seen him miss so often.

It’s hard to imagine a repeat of that performance here, although that doesn’t mean Draper is without a chance.

I don’t think we’ve seen Alcaraz’s best level so far in Rome and he was pushed to a deciding set by Karen Khachanov on Tuesday, Laslo Djere should also have taken a set off him before that.

Draper has the power and consistency in his groundstrokes to trouble the favourite but I’m not sure he’ll get the rhythm he requires.

Corentin Moutet proved a great disruptor on Tuesday, leaving Draper baffled in the opening set with his mix-it-up tennis and in many ways I feel the Frenchman has given Alcaraz the perfect template for this contest.

Few are better at the drop shot than Alcaraz and I suspect he’ll be using that tactic plenty to get Draper going up and down the court rather than from side to side.

Draper did manage to figure out Moutet in the end – and credit to him for that – but the Alcaraz skillset is considerably higher and I expect the Spaniard to triumph.

That said, betting value looks thin on the ground and it’s not a match I want to get involved with.

Lorenzo Musetti v Alex Zverev (Wed, NB 1930 BST)

Zverev spoke about a “high level” match after defeating Arthur Fils on Tuesday.

Musetti also played well to see off Daniil Medvedev and this could be fun to watch.

Musetti, who will have considerable crowd support in Rome, leads the head-to-head 2-1. His two wins came last year in Vienna and at the Olympics, the latter on clay. Zverev’s sole victory came via retirement back in 2022.

That data looks good for the home hope and he’s certainly reached a new level in terms of quality this year. He seems to have effortless power on the forehand, while his touch game warrants serious respect.

It’s a combination that really works on the clay and since moving onto the surface Musetti has already been to the final in Monte Carlo and the semis in Madrid.

Whether he’ll be able to knock Zverev out of his stride or not is the big question and frankly I’m not too sure.

The German has dropped only 14 games to reach this stage and when the quality rose on Tuesday, he dealt with Fils well, the Frenchman fading away having lost a tight opening set.

He seemingly loves playing in Rome where he’s a two-time champion.

I suspect this will be as close as the odds suggest and while I’d probably say Musetti is the better bet at 6/5, if pushed, with an outright interest already on the Italian, I don’t see the need to get involved here.

Maybe a bit too much fence-sitting but hopefully I can find a bet for at least one of Thursday’s quarter-finals – I’ll add something on those matches in due course.