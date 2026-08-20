Tennis betting tips: Preview and best bets for the quarer-finals of the Cincinnati Open

Andy Schooler delivered another profitable day at the Cincinnati Open on Wednesday. Now he’s back to preview the quarter-finals.

Tennis tips: Cincinnati Open 1pt Flavio Cobolli to beat Tommy Paul at 11/8 (bet365, Spreadex, Sporting Index) 1pt Brandon Nakashima to serve most aces v Taylor Fritz at 5/4 (bet365) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook | Free bets

Tommy Paul v Flavio Cobolli (Thu) Both of these players can feel fortunate to still be in Cincinnati. Paul survived match point in the second set against Alex Zverev on Wednesday and also came back from 4-2 down in the decider as the German flopped pretty badly. As for Cobolli, he was two points from defeat against Alexander Blockx in round three before the Belgian imploded and, like Zverev, lost four straight games. The Italian starts the outsider here and I feel that could be a bit of value. He responded well to his match with Blockx, producing an improved display to take down the red-hot Rafael Jodar in the last 16.

Flavio Cobolli

Cobolli was excellent off the ground in that one and a similar level would certainly test Paul in any lengthy exchanges. Paul did serve well against Zverev but his game still produced a lot of errors. It may sound a bit strange given he’s just beaten the top seed but I think he’ll need to improve if he’s to win this one. Interestingly, Cobolli won their only previous meeting, which came at this very venue two years ago, and I think he may well repeat the trick. Taylor Fritz v Brandon Nakashima (Fri) Following Zverev’s demise, Fritz is the new title favourite. You can see why. Conditions suit his big-serving game and he’s yet to put a foot wrong, posting straight-sets victories over Alex Michelsen, David Merida and Christopher O’Connell. He’s lost serve only once across those three matches but this should be a tougher assignment. Nakashima is in great form having made his first Masters 1000 final in Montreal only last week.

Top seed OUT ❌



Brandon Nakashima shocks Minaur 7-5 6-3 to reach the Queen’s semi-finals.



Still yet to drop a set this week 👏#HSBCChampionships pic.twitter.com/tvRc1OIJl1 — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) June 19, 2026