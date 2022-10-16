Our Andy Schooler brings you his best bets for this week’s action in Antwerp, Stockholm and Naples.

Stockholm Open Stockholm, Sweden (indoor hard) I’ve often shone a negative light on DENIS SHAPOVALOV in this column this season but if there’s one week when it’s worth backing him, it’s this one. This venue was the scene of his only ATP Tour title to date (in 2019) while he also made the final here 12 months ago, losing to Tommy Paul. Four of his five career ATP finals have come post-US Open, while three of the five have been indoors. And it’s not just history on his side here – current form is his best of the season. Shapovalov enjoyed the Asian swing, finishing runner-up in Seoul before losing a tight semi-final the following week in Tokyo to the eventual champion (and this column’s nemesis), Taylor Fritz. Now stepping into conditions he’s clearly happy with, Shapo will surely be looking to continue his good run. While he’ll probably need to win the Paris Masters if he’s to make the ATP Finals, the carrot of a Turin spot remains at present so motivation is there. In terms of the draw, things look pretty good.

Shapovalov will open in round two against a qualifier before a likely meeting with either Alex de Minaur, who has played only two matches since the US Open, or Florence finalist JJ Wolf. Cameron Norrie is his scheduled semi-final opponent but the Briton has also played little of late having contracted COVID in Asia. The courts play a lot faster than they did a few years ago (they are on Plexipave these days) and I think Shapovalov will prefer them more than Norrie so I’m happy to back him at 13/2. Stefanos Tsitsipas is the main threat in the top half, and indeed is the bookies’ favourite. That makes sense with only Novak Djokovic proving too good for the Greek at the 500-level event in Astana recently. However, following the drop-down to 250s, I wonder whether Tsitsipas will really be going full pelt this week. He’s already booked his ATP Finals place and will surely be looking to conserve energy for that event at some point over the next few weeks. Paris in a fortnight offers more on every level – money, points, prestige – so I’m not looking to get with Tsitsipas at 11/4 here. If he wins, he wins. There will be no regrets. I actually think he could come unstuck in his first match given he’ll face either ILYA IVASHKA or Maxime Cressy. I’d expect it to be the former, who at 25/1 is worth an interest in the outright market. Ivashka is a player we’ve backed in this column on a few occasions this season without success but he looks worth another go.

The indoor conditions should work for him and his strong first serve should win plenty of cheap points here. He was a quarter-finalist in Sofia recently and last week wasn’t far away from defeating eventual champion Andrey Rublev in Gijon, losing 6-4 in the final set. Perhaps he’ll go the same way against Tsitsipas but I’m prepared to pay to find out. European Open Antwerp, Belgium (indoor hard) Felix Auger-Aliassime is the tournament favourite in Antwerp and that’s fair enough. He proved his form over the past week with a run to the final in Florence (he’s due to take on JJ Wolf at the time of writing), while he’s certainly got the motivation to go again in Belgium. The Canadian sits seventh in the ‘Race to Turin’ which will decide the ATP Finals field. It’s the last qualification slot as things stand so the need for more ranking points is clear if FAA is to make his debut in the end-of-season finale. Yet, working on the assumption Auger-Aliassime does win the title in Florence, the fact is he is yet to win back-to-back titles on the ATP Tour and it’s possible fatigue could play a part, albeit he does have a first-round bye. Instead he’ll likely have to face ARTHUR RINDERKNECH in his opening match and that could well be tricky on what are usually fair-paced Greenset courts. The Frenchman was serving well in Gijon last week, producing 39 aces and losing serve only twice in his four matches en route to the semis, and you’d expect the quicker conditions here to increase the effectiveness of that shot.

His form has returned somewhat since heading indoors – he was also a quarter-finalist in Metz (losing to Hubert Hurkacz) and Tel-Aviv (beat Diego Schwartzman). Of course, Auger-Aliassime may well prove too good but I think there’s enough there to chance him at 28/1. The other player I’m interested in at a big price is DAVID GOFFIN. Unfortunately he’s in the same half of the draw as Rinderknech he looks well drawn and therefore worth backing too. This is the Belgian’s home event and he was a semi-finalist at it back in 2016. There are lower expectations these days but he’s always enjoyed playing on a decent-paced indoor court – think his runner-up effort at the 2017 ATP Finals. He’s also recently bagged one of the best wins of his career, defeating world number one Carlos Alcaraz in Astana. Admittedly, the fact he withdrew ill (not COVID) last week is something of a concern but he’s been practising at the venue in recent days. A bit like Andy Murray – also in this field - Goffin’s problem these days is his consistency. However, unlike Murray, he looks priced up more realistically and 25/1 looks worth a small play.

In the top half, I did consider backing Hurkacz, the top seed who is also chasing an ATP Finals berth. He’s 9/2 but I just found too many things to put me off. There’s a tricky draw which could produce a route to the final which involves Jenson Brooksby (or Jack Draper), Dominic Thiem and Gijon runner-up Seb Korda. Hurkacz also has just one indoor title to his name and he trails potential final rival Auger-Aliassime 2-1 on their head to head. Of those at bigger prices, it might be worth siding with our friend from Sofia, Marc-Andrea Huesler, again. His serve should work well here but he’s 22/1 now – as opposed to 40/1 when we backed him in Bulgaria. Former champion Murray (18/1) could also challenge but, as I’ve already said, he struggles to put runs together these days and I can’t side with him at that price in the tougher half of the draw. Napoli Cup Naples, Italy (outdoor hard) There have been all sorts of problems with the courts in Naples in recent days and whether we even get an event must be open to question as things stand. There’s certainly not been a draw at time of writing, while qualifying has been moved off site. If we do get a draw and odds, I’ll try to ensure I post something here before the off.

