Tennis betting tips: Preview and best bets for ATP Tour Open Occitanie

Open Occitanie

Montpellier, France (indoor hard)

ALEKSANDAR KOVACEVIC made the final here 12 months ago and looks a big price for the 2026 renewal at 25/1.

The American started the new season well Down Under, reaching the semi-finals of the Brisbane International where Cam Norrie was among his victims.

Admittedly, he’s not the player in their field you’d immediately associate with indoor success but he defeated Alexander Bublik and Andrey Rublev en route to last season’s final so clearly enjoys the conditions in Montpellier, where they play on a GreenSet surface.

It hasn’t tended to play as quick as Marseille, which follows on the tour shortly, but certainly isn’t a pudding surface which we’ve seen too much on the ATP Tour over recent years.

Attacking tennis should be rewarded and Kovacevic will go for his shots behind a strong serve – traditionally a good game style for indoor tennis.

What I like most about Kovacevic in this field is his draw.

He’s drawn in what looks the weakest quarter – the second – and looks to have a great route through to the semi-finals.

The 27-year-old starts against a lucky loser following Mackenzie McDonald’s withdrawal, with the winner facing Briton Jan Choinski or a qualifier.