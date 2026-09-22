Tennis betting tips: Preview and best bets for ATP Tour action in Chengdu and Hangzhou

Chengdu Open

Chengdu, China (outdoor hard)

A medium-fast Laykold court, alongside 500m of altitude, mean conditions in Chengdu are among the fastest on the ATP Tour.

That explains why Valentin Vacherot and Hubert Hurkacz are among the favourites here, although it’s worth noting that the pair are in the same quarter of the draw.

Vacherot, still finding his feet after injury forced him to miss the grasscourt season, has the defence of his Shanghai Masters title looming – and knows a big rankings drop is coming if he doesn’t go deep there.

He may, therefore, have one eye on that event, coming up in a couple of weeks’ time. He’s also had to hot-foot it from Finland where he was playing indoors in the Davis Cup at the weekend.

Hurkacz should be better prepared but it’s more than two years since he won an ATP-level title. An opener against last season’s semi-finalist Aleksandr Shevchenko is not ideal but it’s his potential second-round foe I’m prepared to take a punt on.

MARTIN DAMM enjoyed a decent North American hardcourt swing, most notably beating Daniil Medvedev in Winston-Salem.

He followed that up by pushing eventual semi-finalist Frances Tiafoe to a fifth set at the US Open, while earlier in the swing he took a set off Ben Shelton.

In short, form is pretty decent and one suspects he’ll be keen to keep things rolling as he heads into conditions which should suit.

Interestingly, Damm has won his only previous meeting with Hurkacz, which came earlier this season in Montpellier when the American held his serve throughout. He should be tough to break in Chengdu and, despite having landed in the toughest section of the draw, I think he’s worth a small punt at tasty odds of 50/1.

The bottom half is clearly the weaker of the two and so I want someone onside here and that man is BOTIC VAN DE ZANDSCHULP.

Since returning to the hardcourts at the start of August, the Dutchman has won 11 of his 15 matches.

The vanquished include Alex de Minaur at the US Open, plus Medvedev and Hurkacz in Montreal.

He gets a first-round bye here, meaning he’ll need only four wins to claim the title – or three to earn some place money. And, at 10/1, that’s an each-way bet certainly worth considering.

The opposition in the bottom half doesn’t look great.

Miomir Kecmanovic could be his first opponent but you have to go back before Wimbledon to find the last time he won back-to-back matches, something he’ll need to do in order to beat Van de Zandschulp.

Sebastian Baez should find it too quick here, while the only man seeded above Van de Zandschulp in the half is Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, who hasn’t played since July due to a back injury.

Back Botic at 10s.