Tennis betting tips: Preview and best bets for 2024 WTA season

Our tennis man Andy Schooler picks out his best bets for the 2024 WTA Tour season, which gets under way on December 29, including 7/1 and 14/1 shots.

Year-end world number one It’s rare that the current world number one doesn’t go off a firm favourite in this market. The layers look back at the year, see how well said player has performed to reach the top-end of the game and conclude she’s there to stay. It’s easy to see how it happens and it’s certainly not hard to see why Iga Swiatek is going off 4/7 this time around. When on her game, the Pole is undoubtedly the world’s best player – we saw that at the season-ending WTA Finals where she dismantled first Aryna Sabalenka and then Jessica Pegula in the knockout stage to claim the title. But Swiatek didn’t hit those heights on a regular basis in 2023 and she didn’t dominate as she had done in the previous season. Swiatek won just one Grand Slam title in 2023 – on her favoured clay – and didn’t go beyond the last eight at any of the other majors.

That left her position as number one vulnerable and the race for the year-end top spot went to the very final match of the season with Swiatek clinching it with her thrashing of Pegula. That was a bitter pill to swallow for this column – we had Sabalenka at 20/1 and she was the player pipped at the post. The player who looks to have the potential to challenge at a big price 12 months on is COCO GAUFF, who is out at 14/1. CLICK HERE to back Gauff with Sky Bet Still a teenager, Gauff made a big breakthrough with September’s victory at the US Open – tipped on these pages at 8/1 – and she should be approaching the new campaign with real confidence. That was her fourth title of the year. All came on a hardcourt but Gauff is a player happy on other surfaces. Indeed, she said victory in New York came as something of a surprise. “I always thought it (a Grand Slam title) would have been Roland Garros, because all my best results have been on clay,” she explained. Gauff is also no mug on grass, a surface Swiatek still struggles on, so I’m expecting her to pick up points on a consistent basis throughout 2024. She’ll need to keep notching up big wins and titles if she’s to challenge Swiatek for the number one ranking but with a good serve, excellent backhand and a forehand which really improved once Brad Gilbert joined her coaching set-up in the summer, Gauff looks to have the tools to keep on climbing in 2024.

To finish in the top eight For those who like their big prices, ELINA SVITOLINA looks worth a punt in this market, one which effectively predicts which players will be attending the end-of-season WTA Finals. CLICK HERE to back Svitolina with Sky Bet Sky Bet have the top eight of last season all at odds-on but it’s rare for a season ‘repeat’ and you’d expect someone to force their way in. Maria Sakkari, who finished ninth in the year-long rankings ‘race’ last season and duly played at the WTA Finals when Karolina Muchova withdrew injured, is considered the most likely to force her way in, ahead of Barbora Krejcikova. The duo are evens and 11/8 respectively. However, I think it could pay to look further down the market and back a player who really shone at times in 2023. Svitolina returned to the tour just months after giving birth to daughter Skai and played some great tennis, going 5-3 against top-20 players – a cracking effort given her time away from the court. The Ukrainian won on clay in Strasbourg, then reached the Roland Garros quarter-finals before a run to the last four at Wimbledon where she beat Swiatek.

After switching to the North American hardcourts, Svitolina twice pushed world number three Pegula to a final set, the second time at the US Open. She shut down her season after that defeat and therein lies the potential problem – as a mother, Svitolina is less inclined to play a packed schedule. That said, had she been in contention to play at those WTA Finals, she would likely have contested the Asian swing. Instead, there was the chance to rest a long-standing foot injury. Despite playing for just five months, Svitolina still ended the year as world number 25, so the potential for improvement is clear. This season, the former world number three should play an extra Grand Slam at the Australian Open, plus the 1000 events in Indian Wells and Miami. And that’s before we get to Asia. In short, I’m not sure Svitolina should be out at 7/1 to finish in the top eight and will back her accordingly. To finish in the top 50 In terms of rising starts on the WTA Tour, all the pre-season talk seems to be about Mirra Andreeva, the Russian 16-year-old who cracked the top 50 in 2023. Many feel the sky is the limit but, as I mentioned in my Grand Slam ante-post preview, there are a lot of silly prices about regarding the impact she can make in the forthcoming season. This is really where the hard work starts and competing with the true elite has proved problematic for many in Andreeva’s shoes over the years. It’s certainly worth considering who else might shine in 2024 and bid to find a bet regarding their chances and the woman I like the look of is PEYTON STEARNS. The American has a major weapon in her forehand and looks destined to climb higher than her current ranking position of 49th.

