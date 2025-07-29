Tennis betting tips: National Bank Open round two preview and best bets

Jaume Munar v Francisco Cerundolo (Tue)

I’ve mentioned Munar on these pages in recent times, highlighting his decent season, particularly on the hardcourts.

The Spaniard made the semis in Hong Kong and Dallas in the early part of the campaign and last week in Washington he beat Marcos Giron before running into eventual finalist Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

He started this week with a crushing 6-3 6-0 win over qualifier Dan Martin so looks bedded in on the surface.

The same cannot be said of Cerundolo, who will be playing his first hardcourt match since Miami in March.

The Argentine is more than capable on this surface but he’s more of a clay man and it may take him time to readjust. This is not the sort of opponent who will give you a great deal of leeway to do that.

Munar is 2-1 down in previous meetings (all on clay), although I think it’s significant that he won the most recent contest which was played at altitude in Cordoba. The quicker conditions up there will be more like those found in Toronto than down at sea level where Cerundolo’s two wins came.

Essentially, I’m happy to back Munar at odds-against here.