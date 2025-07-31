Tennis betting tips: National Bank Open round three preview and best bets

Andrey Rublev v Lorenzo Sonego

I reckon Sonego is an underdog with a decent chance – certainly better than the odds suggest.

I’ve written before about how I feel he’s often underrated on a faster surface and he showed what he’s capable of by making the Australian Open quarter-finals at the start of the year.

Admittedly, he’s struggled to back that up since but he cruised through his first match here and has beaten Rublev in two of their four previous meetings.

Rublev was also a comfortable winner the other day, albeit Hugo Gaston didn’t offer a great deal, but his post-match comments were notable.

He described the Har-Tru courts as “crazy, very fast”, adding it was “super hard to control the ball”. He also admitted he was “struggling a bit” in the heat and that he preferred it when this tournament was held in Montreal.

A look through his recent record shows he’s managed just one top-100 win since Roland Garros and none against the top 50. Sonego is currently 38thin the ranking list.

There was only one break of serve in their last meeting in Metz at the end of last season (Rublev did win that day) but I can see another tight contest here, one Sonego could nick at tasty odds.