Tennis betting tips: National Bank Open round four preview and best bets

Andrey Rublev v Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

There are some eye-catching head-to-head records attached to the last-16 ties in Toronto.

Francisco Cerundolo (12/5) is 3-0 up on top seed Alex Zverev, while Casper Ruud (11/10) has won both previous meetings with Karen Khachanov.

However, the one I’m going to get involved with is Andrey Rublev, who is up 5-1 in his series with Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

Now, the Spaniard is in fine form at the moment having reached the final in Washington last week but Rublev’s record is a strong one here and he’s up 2-0 on hardcourts.

Other notables in the numbers between the pair show that Fokina’s serve has struggled to dominate the Russian, who remains ranked eight places higher. Fokina’s highest first-serve-points-won figure in those matches is just 70%, while he’s faced a whopping 55 break points in those six contests. To give that some perspective, Fokina has created only 33 himself.

Rublev’s comeback win over Lorenzo Sonego yesterday will have done his confidence the world of good – he dropped serve only once – and I just think making him the underdog here could be the wrong move by the layers.