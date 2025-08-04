Tennis betting tips: National Bank Open quarter-finals preview and best bets

Alex Zverev v Alexei Popyrin (Monday, 2359 BST)

Popyrin seems to love Canada.

He won in Montreal last season and so far in his title defence, he’s beaten seeds Daniil Medvedev and Holger Rune here in Toronto.

However, the Australian may not be going any further.

Conditions here also suit Zverev and he’s a player Popyrin hasn’t been able to figure out in the past.

This will be their fourth meeting and the German is yet to lose a set. In fact, he’s faced just one break point in those matches.

With Zverev winning a massive 91% of points behind his first serve and 71% behind his second in that series, Popyrin has managed to win just 17% of the points played on the top seed’s serve. Those are eye-watering stats and while he may have rediscovered his form this week, it will take a serious turnaround from those previous encounters for the upset to be landed.

You can get 6/4 about Zverev going unbroken through this match at bet365.

However, I’ll take the straight-sets bet at just shy of even money.