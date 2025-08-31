Jannik Sinner v Alexander Bublik

Sinner was rocking on Saturday night when Denis Shapovalov was firing – could a repeat by on the cards?

Bublik did beat Sinner in their last meeting which came as recently as June and is in the form of his life right now.

It’s now 25 wins from his last 28 matches and in New York he’s progressed to the last 16 without losing his serve.

That massive first delivery is a huge weapon, one which enjoyed success on the grass of Halle in June. He lost his delivery only once that day and, perhaps most importantly, kept his second-serve points won figure up above 50%.

With plenty of power off the ground too, Bublik will surely go all guns blazing and that’s the sort of tennis which managed to disrupt Sinner and drew plenty of errors from his racquet.

Basically, I don’t think Sinner will have things all his own way here, although I certainly stop short of calling the upset.

While the Italian was on the ropes in the last round, he never panicked and mentally stayed teak tough and quickly managed to turn the match around.