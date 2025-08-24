Ugo Humbert v Adam Walton

Humbert looks a seed who could be vulnerable in round one.

For a player who has been ranked as high as 13th, the Frenchman has a woeful record at this tournament, winning just three of his 10 main-draw matches at Flushing Meadows.

You’d have thought the fairly slick courts would suit his game but this is a player who prefers indoor conditions and perhaps the heat and humidity of New York isn’t really for him.

If he has doubts coming in due to that win-loss record, they will only be amplified by recent form.

Humbert has gone just 9-13 since winning the title (indoors) in Marseille in February. Of the hardcourt warm-up events, he only played Cincinnati, beating lowly-ranked qualifier Coleman Wong before having his serve taken apart by Frances Tiafoe.

Walton will surely see this first meeting with Humbert as an opportunity.

He’s been in decent form, reaching his first tour-level semi-final in Los Cabos before defeating former world number one Daniil Medvedev in Cincinnati.

Walton has also tested Alex Zverev and Jiri Lehecka on this surface in the past few weeks and I’m certainly giving the Aussie a better chance than his odds suggest.