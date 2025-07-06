Andy Schooler has enjoyed a fine Wimbledon so far, and he brings you his best bets for day eight here.

Tennis betting tips: Wimbledon day eight 1.5pts Novak Djokovic to beat Alex de Minaur 3-0 at 11/8 (William Hill) 1pt Ekaterina Alexandrova to beat Belinda Bencic 2-0 at 5/4 (bet365) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Alex de Minaur v Novak Djokovic Djokovic has looked in great form so far in SW19 and while he did drop a set in the opening round, it was a stanza he dominated but simply couldn’t take one of numerous break chances. He’s speaking with confidence about how he’s playing and, unless the Serb’s level dips for some reason, I doubt De Minaur will be able to live with the seven-time champion. The Australian is a player who has consistently failed to truly compete with the biggest names in the sport at the top tournaments.

Novak Djokovic

This will be his 14th match against a top-10 player at the Grand Slams and he’s 2-11 so far. Eight of those defeats have seen him fail to win a set. One of those came against Djokovic, at the 2023 Australian Open, when De Minaur won just five games. Meanwhile, the most recent was this year in Melbourne where the Aussie won only six games against Jannik Sinner. On the grass, he should be able to hold serve a bit more often but I’d still expect Djokovic to pick his game apart. The former champion just does everything that bit better and I’m happy to back him for a straight-sets victory at odds-against. Ekaterina Alexandrova v Belinda Bencic I was gutted to see Bencic edge home in a final-set tie-break when we opposed her in the last round against Elisabetta Cocciaretto. However, I’m ready to take her on again here with Alexandrova yet to lose a set en route to the last 16.