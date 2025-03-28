Tennis betting tips: Miami Open semi-finals preview and best bets including Novak Djokovic v Grigor Dimitrov

Novak Djokovic v Grigor Dimitrov (1900 GMT)

I’m definitely with Djokovic here.

He’s playing the best I’ve seen from him in some time and is yet to lose a set in Miami. Even when he fell into a spot of bother against Sebastian Korda on Thursday, he extricated himself well to win in straight sets.

Now he faces a player he’s beaten 12 times out of 13, winning the last 10 and all eight played on a hardcourt.

Eleven of the last 12 sets they’ve played have been won by the Serb and I’m quite happy to back Djokovic to win in straights again here.

After beating Korda, he was happy to admit that “I’ve been serving really well the whole tournament” and breaking serve has been a big problem for Dimitrov in their series.

Djokovic has held serve 87% of the time across those 13 matches, also winning 30% of Dimitrov’s service games. That’s very much a winning combination. Add the hardcourt filter and the figures rise to 88-31.

In three of the eight hardcourt meetings, including two of the last three, the Bulgarian hasn’t even created a break point.

For me, Dimitrov needs to arrive at this match in tip-top form and shape and then hope for a Djokovic dip.

While the latter could happen, it’s pretty much unquestionable that the former isn’t the case.

Dimitrov has had to come through two wars with Karen Khachanov and Francisco Cerundolo to reach this stage and he looked completely shot after his match with the latter on Wednesday evening.

Yes, he’s had more time between matches than his opponent but Dimitrov hasn’t been the best at recovering in recent times and his injury record this season isn’t good.

Frankly he was fortunate to win that Cerundolo match, surviving match point in a contest littered with errors from both players.

I expect Djokovic to win this pretty comfortably and 4/5 about a straight-sets win looks a solid play to me.