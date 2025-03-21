Tennis betting tips: Miami Open round two preview and best bets

Our tennis man Andy Schooler previews the second-round action at the Miami Open, with two selections in his staking plan.

Tennis betting tips: Miami Open matches 1.5pts Alejandro Davidovich Fokina to beat Frances Tiafoe at 19/20 (Betway) 0.5pt Tristan Schoolkate to beat Felix Auger-Aliassime at 3/1 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Tristan Schoolkate v Felix Auger-Aliassime (Fri) Look, this could be a bet which ends up making me look a right mug, but I do feel there’s some potential here for a big-priced winner. Having come through qualifying, Schoolkate has already played three matches in Miami and he’s only lost serve twice. If he’s able to repeat that trick and keep pressure on Auger-Aliassime by holding serve consistently, then he may get some joy. The Canadian is notoriously inconsistent and his record at Masters 1000 reflects that. He’s just 50-47 at this level and in two of the last three years he’s lost his opening match here.

The latter stat is part of a worrying long-term trend which has seen him go 7-8 in opening matches at Masters tournaments across the last two years. His Grand Slam record is similarly poor. Perhaps there’s a pressure element in play and if that’s the case, then being a hot favourite here is hardly going to help. Let’s take a small punt on the underdog at 3/1. CLICK HERE to back Schoolkate with Sky Bet

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina v Frances Tiafoe (Sat) 2025 has been a contrasting season for these two. Davidovich Fokina is 14-7 so far and has already played in two hardcourt finals, finishing runner-up along the Florida coast at Delray Beach (where he had championship point) and Acapulco. He also made the last 16 of the Australian Open, where Felix Auger-Aliassime was among his victims.

First Final in three years ✅



Alejandro Davidovich Fokina backs up his win last night by beating Matteo Arnaldi 6-4 6-4 🔥#DBOpen pic.twitter.com/HxH3sz1A4X — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) February 16, 2025

On the other hand, Tiafoe is just 5-5 having failed to win back-to-back matches. Indeed, he’s not managed that since his run to the US Open semis in September. He’s 9-11 since so this really is something of a funk. Notably, Fokina, who held serve throughout his first-round win over Jan-Lennard Struff, has already defeated Tiafoe this year, doing so during his final run in Acapulco. He should get plenty of balls back here and I can see him repeating his victory. CLICK HERE to back Fokina with Sky Bet Posted at 0950 GMT on 21/03/25