Tennis betting tips: Miami Open round three preview and best bets

Jaume Munar v Gael Monfils

As he often does, Monfils has started the season well and has duly won plenty of plaudits.

Yet the less-spectacular Munar is also enjoying 2025 and this is arguably the best he’s ever played on a hardcourt.

A claycourter by trade, it’s interesting that – bar a trip to Rio - he’s focused exclusively on the hard surface this season and has been rewarded with some excellent wins.

Nuno Borges, Lorenzo Musetti and Ben Shelton were all beaten before arrival in Miami and in the last round he dismantled Daniil Medvedev, albeit the Russian said afterwards he had been suffering with some “physical problems”.

Monfils was coming through a final-set tie-break against Jiri Lehecka – his second successive three-set match in Miami – and you do wonder, at the age of 38, if he’ll be fully recovered.

Munar, who is yet to lose his serve at the tournament, should be able to get plenty of balls back here. To me, he looks a decent underdog bet at 33/20.