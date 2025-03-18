Tennis betting tips: Miami Open round one preview and best bets

1pt over 12.5 games in the first set of Christopher Eubanks v Reilly Opelka at 6/4 (Unibet, BetMGM)

Roman Safiullin v Jenson Brooksby

I was impressed by what I saw of Brooksby in Indian Wells and, less than three months in, his comeback looks to be going well.

He beat Benjamin Bonzi and, more notably, Felix Auger-Aliassime in the Californian desert before pushing eventual champion Jack Draper in two close sets.

With his excellent defensive game, Brooksby is difficult to hit off the court and the conditions in Miami will likely aid him on that front.

While the Laykold courts are faster and lower bouncing than those in Indian Wells, the balls tend to fluff up a lot here given the humidity (and therefore slow down), something which isn’t a factor in the dry desert air of Indian Wells.

Brooksby, who like so many Americans has tended to enjoyed his best results in his homeland, is a slight underdog here and I like his price.

Opponent Safiullin has won just four of 11 matches in 2025 and last week he was beaten by a wild card at the Phoenix Challenger.

Back the home hope at just shy of even money.

Christopher Eubanks v Reilly Opelka

Long-term readers will know I love a tie-break bet and one landed in last week’s first-round preview in Indian Wells.

With two big servers involved here, I’m keen on another in the first set of this clash.

The pair have met three times before and while Opelka has won them all in straight sets, four of those sets have gone to a breaker. In total, there have been only two breaks of serve across the six sets.

Given Opelka’s game, you can see why.

Slamming down serves with his 6ft 11in frame, the American has taken over John Isner’s serving mantle but, like Isner, his return game is feeble.

His 2025 stats show that. While his service games won percentage is up at 91, it’s just 9 for return games won.

While not in Opelka’s league (few are), Eubanks is also a pretty big server with a disappointing return game – his equivalent figures are 85-13.

That all points to service dominance to me and while odds of 6/4 won’t be for everyone, I’m happy to back a first-set tie-break.