Tennis betting tips: Madrid Open round one preview and best bets

0.5pt over 12.5 games in first set of Sonego v Kecmanovic at 18/5 (Unibet, BetMGM, LiveScoreBet)

Francisco Comesana v Pedro Martinez

This is a pick ‘em affair, according to the layers, but my tissue has Comesana as the clear favourite.

I’ve been impressed by him on the clay this season and he appears to be following in the footsteps of Mariano Navone and Luciano Darderi. Those two broke through on the clay in 2024 and Comesana looks the man translating Challenger Tour form to main level this season.

He was a semi-finalist at the ATP 500 event in Rio and also performed admirably in defeat to Argentine compatriot Sebastian Baez at altitude in Santiago, only losing in a final-set tie-break.

The significance of that is that Madrid is some 700m above sea level so the balls will ‘fly’ that bit more through the air, making ball control key, so it’s always worth looking at players who have been able to handle such conditions in the past.

Comesana has since lost another three-setter to Baez – in the Bucharest quarter-finals – and overall his form is strong.

That can no longer be said about Martinez.

Since making the semis in Buenos Aires in February, he’s gone just 3-8 and a three-set clay win over a jaded Brandon Nakashima was nothing to write home about.

Back the form player at an excellent price.