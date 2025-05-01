Tennis betting tips: Madrid Open quarter-finals preview and best bets

Casper Ruud v Daniil Medvedev (1200 BST)

Medvedev looks an interesting price here given their pair’s head-to-head record.

The Russian leads 3-0, winning each match in straight sets, although they have yet to meet on a claycourt.

Without knowledge of that H2H, I’d expect most people would immediately favour Ruud on clay against Medvedev, yet up at altitude in Madrid, the Russian surely has a better chance than down, say, in Rome.

That H2H shows Medvedev has dominated behind his own serve, with Ruud struggling much more on that front, but I have written on these pages before about how the former US Open champion’s service has dipped over the past 12 months or so.

I do wonder how much scar tissue Ruud will bring into this one, though.

He doesn’t have a great record against his fellow elite and a career 8-12 win-loss record against top-10 players on his favourite clay surface is surprisingly poor for a player who has contested two Roland Garros finals.

While not completely convinced, I’m tempted by the Medvedev price in these conditions.

With rain forecast, we could also have the roof closed for this one which has the potential to help Medvedev further.

A small bet on the underdog is advised.