Tennis betting tips: Madrid Open last 16 preview and best bets

Jakub Mensik v Alexander Bublik (Tue)

Like the rest of Spain, the Madrid Open descended into chaos on Monday due to the national power outage.

That means that last-16 day at the Caja Magica will actually only see half those matches take place – if indeed everything is OK on the electricity front.

Working on the assumption that it is, I’m looking at this match thinking aces.

These two possess two of the biggest first serves in the game right now and the 700m of altitude in play in Madrid should give those deliveries that extra bit of fizz.

I’m therefore looking at going over the total aces line which is set at 18.5.

The pair produced 46 aces over five sets at Wimbledon last year, while there were 15 in two in the slower conditions of Rotterdam earlier this season.

Bublik’s match with Andrey Rublev in the previous round saw 24 (12 apiece) as he played some impressive tennis.

He isn’t exactly Mr Consistent so he’s back as a considerable underdog here but that’s not to say he can't land the upset and there looks every chance this could go the distance.

Mensik managed 14 aces in his opening victory but only five against Ben Shelton last time out which is a bit of a concern.

However, Bublik is no great shakes on return and it’s not hard to see him getting frustrated and losing interest in some return games.

On a limited schedule, this is the bet I’m going to play.