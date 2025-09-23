Tennis betting tips: Japan Open and China Open best bets

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner both play on the ATP Tour this week. Our Andy Schooler looks for alternatives in Tokyo and Beijing.
1pt e.w. Taylor Fritz in the Japan Open at 11/2 (Unibet, BetMGM, Virgin Bet)
0.5pt e.w. Alex Michelsen in the Japan Open at 40/1 (General)
Kinoshita Group Japan Open
- Tokyo, Japan (outdoor hard)
Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner have dominated men’s tennis in 2025 and both are in action this week in Asia.
I’m sure the title double will be popular, although it won’t pay much and you may also struggle to get the bet on given the different start days in Tokyo (Wednesday) and Beijing (Thursday).
I couldn’t put anyone off it, to be honest.
Alcaraz, who plays this event in the Japanese capital, has won 48 of his last 50 matches, one of his losses coming at the hands of Sinner. Prior to that run, Holger Rune was the last man to beat the Spaniard, in Barcelona in April.
As for Sinner, he’s lost only five matches all year – four of them to Alcaraz.
The double may well win and maybe I should just put it up, but I’ve been writing these previews a long time and my approach has always been to look for value, which tends to mean backing larger prices than those on offer via the favourites.
Others will see my job as simply to turn a profit – nothing else – and if that means consistently backing the favourites, so be it.
I’ve never really seen it that way.
Having written throughout the Big Four’s dominance, I’m not sure I’d still be here writing had I just put up Djokovic or Federer every week at a short price, the theory being do people really need to be told to back the best?
Whatever you think on Alcaraz’s chances this week, it’s hard to feel there’s much value in odds of 8/13.
He’s already played 69 matches this season and you have to wonder whether that’s going to catch up with him at this time of year.
Alcaraz has certainly struggled to match his early-season standards in the post-US Open period in previous seasons.
Last year, he went 15-4 after leaving New York, in 2023 it was 7-5 and in 2022 – just after he’d won his first Grand Slam – it was 6-4.
In title terms, only one of Alcaraz’s 23 ATP crowns has come in the post-US Open period, while if you extend the time scale a bit further, just five of 23 have come post-Wimbledon.
These numbers suggest Alcaraz is more vulnerable now than at previous points in the campaign.
You could put his record down to fatigue, or a lack of motivation given the Slams are all done come mid-September.
On this occasion, Alcaraz does have the year-end number one spot to battle for, although it is something he has achieved before.
In terms of this week, this title isn’t as significant as the Masters one on offer in Shanghai next week, while there’s also the Paris Masters and the ATP Finals to come for Alcaraz and, possibly, the Davis Cup Finals, too.
Some would question why he’s playing Tokyo at all.
He’s already played at the Laver Cup since retaining his US Open title where he suffered a surprise defeat to TAYLOR FRITZ.
Fritz is in the field here, too, and he could well be worth backing as the alternative.
The second favourite is offered at 11/2 and so could be of some interest as an each-way shot, given most firms are still going half the odds for a place in the final.
Fritz should be full of confidence having beaten both Alcaraz and Alex Zverev – the latter in the decisive match – at the Laver Cup. He’s also a former champion in Tokyo, having claimed the title in 2022.
There is a potentially tough first-round match against Gabriel Diallo, a fellow big server, in round one but Fritz has beaten the Canadian twice already this season, with their hardcourt meeting in Toronto being won comfortably, 6-4 6-2.
Fritz looks a cut above anyone in the bottom half where Holger Rune also resides; the Dane continues to struggle, as does fellow seed Ugo Humbert.
Their third quarter looks relatively weak and perhaps ALEX MICHELSEN could take advantage.
Long-term readers will know I feel ‘lesser’ players can take a lot from weeks when they are surrounded by the elite.
That’s often during pre-season practice or a mid-season training camp but, on this occasion, it was at the Laver Cup where Michelsen was part of the victorious Team World squad.
I suspect practising with the likes of Fritz and Alex de Minaur, under the guidance of Andre Agassi and Patrick Rafter, will have had a positive effect on the young American, who has already enjoyed plenty of decent results this season.
Top-20 wins have come against Lorenzo Musetti, Karen Khachanov and Stefanos Tsitsipas, with the quarter-finals of the Toronto Masters reached.
A player who plays the vast majority of his tennis on hardcourts, Michelsen also made the last eight here 12 months ago.
With Rune and Humbert both struggling for form – the former lost both rubbers he played at the Laver Cup, including a singles match against Francisco Cerundolo – Michelsen could capitalise in this section of the draw and make a deep run at 40/1.
Frankly, the bottom half looks the safest way to oppose Alcaraz where a profit can still be made if your selection loses in the final.
For the brave looking to prey of the Spaniard’s poor record at this time of the season by siding with someone in the top half, sadly there isn’t a standout candidate, at least not in my book.
You could, however, consider Marton Fucsovics at 50/1.
The Hungarian has been playing well, capturing the pre-US Open title in Winston-Salem.
That helps explain his first-round loss at Flushing Meadows but he returned to action in Tokyo qualifying and duly won both matches in straight sets, losing serve only once.
Fucsovics hits big and flat, which is exactly the sort of game which can rush and surprise opponents.
He would face Alcaraz in the quarter-finals.
Another with potential is Casper Ruud, who served very well at the Laver Cup.
The DecoTurf in Tokyo isn’t the quickest surface around which will help the Norwegian, who is available at 25/1.
He avoids Alcaraz until the semis and did actually win the pair’s last meeting on a hardcourt, at last year’s ATP Finals, albeit the world number one was struggling with illness that day.
China Open
- Beijing, China (outdoor hard)
Starts Thursday – preview will appear here on Wednesday.
