Tennis betting tips: Japan Open and China Open best bets

Kinoshita Group Japan Open

Tokyo, Japan (outdoor hard)

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner have dominated men’s tennis in 2025 and both are in action this week in Asia.

I’m sure the title double will be popular, although it won’t pay much and you may also struggle to get the bet on given the different start days in Tokyo (Wednesday) and Beijing (Thursday).

I couldn’t put anyone off it, to be honest.

Alcaraz, who plays this event in the Japanese capital, has won 48 of his last 50 matches, one of his losses coming at the hands of Sinner. Prior to that run, Holger Rune was the last man to beat the Spaniard, in Barcelona in April.

As for Sinner, he’s lost only five matches all year – four of them to Alcaraz.

The double may well win and maybe I should just put it up, but I’ve been writing these previews a long time and my approach has always been to look for value, which tends to mean backing larger prices than those on offer via the favourites.

Others will see my job as simply to turn a profit – nothing else – and if that means consistently backing the favourites, so be it.

I’ve never really seen it that way.

Having written throughout the Big Four’s dominance, I’m not sure I’d still be here writing had I just put up Djokovic or Federer every week at a short price, the theory being do people really need to be told to back the best?

Whatever you think on Alcaraz’s chances this week, it’s hard to feel there’s much value in odds of 8/13.

He’s already played 69 matches this season and you have to wonder whether that’s going to catch up with him at this time of year.

Alcaraz has certainly struggled to match his early-season standards in the post-US Open period in previous seasons.

Last year, he went 15-4 after leaving New York, in 2023 it was 7-5 and in 2022 – just after he’d won his first Grand Slam – it was 6-4.

In title terms, only one of Alcaraz’s 23 ATP crowns has come in the post-US Open period, while if you extend the time scale a bit further, just five of 23 have come post-Wimbledon.

These numbers suggest Alcaraz is more vulnerable now than at previous points in the campaign.

You could put his record down to fatigue, or a lack of motivation given the Slams are all done come mid-September.

On this occasion, Alcaraz does have the year-end number one spot to battle for, although it is something he has achieved before.

In terms of this week, this title isn’t as significant as the Masters one on offer in Shanghai next week, while there’s also the Paris Masters and the ATP Finals to come for Alcaraz and, possibly, the Davis Cup Finals, too.

Some would question why he’s playing Tokyo at all.

He’s already played at the Laver Cup since retaining his US Open title where he suffered a surprise defeat to TAYLOR FRITZ.

Fritz is in the field here, too, and he could well be worth backing as the alternative.

The second favourite is offered at 11/2 and so could be of some interest as an each-way shot, given most firms are still going half the odds for a place in the final.

Fritz should be full of confidence having beaten both Alcaraz and Alex Zverev – the latter in the decisive match – at the Laver Cup. He’s also a former champion in Tokyo, having claimed the title in 2022.

There is a potentially tough first-round match against Gabriel Diallo, a fellow big server, in round one but Fritz has beaten the Canadian twice already this season, with their hardcourt meeting in Toronto being won comfortably, 6-4 6-2.

Fritz looks a cut above anyone in the bottom half where Holger Rune also resides; the Dane continues to struggle, as does fellow seed Ugo Humbert.