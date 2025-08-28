Looking at Friday’s eight matches in the men’s draw and there’s really nothing making appeal.

Perhaps it’s the fact I got Wednesday’s Fonseca v Machac match so badly wrong. Then again, perhaps it’s just the match-ups – there are plenty of heavy favourites, including Carlos Alcaraz, who will presumably take another step towards the inevitable final clash with Jannik Sinner when he faces Luciano Darderi.

Novak Djokovic has again looked far from dominant in his first two matches but taking him on here looks full of risk given he’s 6-0 up on Cameron Norrie and has dropped only two sets in that series.

I missed the boat with Jan-Lennard Struff the other day – he made my shortlist but was then rejected before he defeated seed Holger Rune. However, the nature of that win – five tough sets – makes the veteran of less appeal ahead of his meeting with Frances Tiafoe.

The one I considered most was Adrian Mannarino to keep things closer than the layers expect against Ben Shelton.

As mentioned in previous columns, the Frenchman is in great form this summer but one of his few defeats was a heavy one at the hands of Shelton in Toronto where the American was dominant on serve. All rather off-putting.

I’m therefore turning to the women’s draw, having a small bet, and hoping that Saturday brings a more appealing order of play...