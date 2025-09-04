Novak Djokovic v Carlos Alcaraz (2000 BST)

Trying to oppose Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner in almost any way has proved a fruitless task at the US Open so far with the duo looking well on course to meet in a third successive Grand Slam final.

My view is that will still happen but Djokovic is a test like no other Alcaraz has faced over the past fortnight – and it’s one the Spaniard has failed quite often in the past.

The Serb leads the head-to-head 5-3, while it’s 3-0 on hardcourts and 2-0 on outdoor hard. Perhaps most significantly, he’s won four of the last five matches.

The most recent of those came at this year’s Australian Open where Djokovic delivered what must be considered his best performance of 2025.

His motivation levels here will be sky high. These are the matches he lives for, the reason he’s still playing tennis.

A 25th Grand Slam title, thus passing Margaret Court in the record books, is what he desires more than anything and while this is his fourth Grand Slam semi-final of the season, you do wonder how many more chances he’ll get at this stage given he’s now 38. He will be very much aware of that.

Of course, the issue here is that this match isn’t being played in the past and Alcaraz has been in blistering form in New York where he is yet to lose a set and has dropped his serve only once in five matches.

What I would say though is the level of opponents has been questionable. Of those faced, I’d suggest only Jiri Lehecka could have been given a realistic chance of landing an upset. As it was, he was brushed aside ruthlessly in the quarter-finals.

Djokovic’s game is a level (or more) up and Alcaraz knows the struggles he’s had against him before.

In Melbourne, the Serb had great success targeting the Alcaraz backhand, pinning him back.

On a more general level, Djokovic has had pretty consistent joy on the second serve of Alcaraz. The Spaniard won just 33% of points behind it in Melbourne and the same figure at the ATP Finals in 2023. Across the whole series, it’s up at a higher 47% but that’s still well down on Djokovic’s figure, with 55% representing a significant advantage.

And it’s been notable how well Djokovic has served in recent days – it’s a facet of his game in good working order.

For all that Djokovic backers could get burned by the red-hot Alcaraz, there’s enough to suggest this won’t all be plain sailing for the 2/7 favourite.

Both players to win a set at 4/6 will be backed by some but that’s not a mouthwatering price.

A better one is the 19/10 about Djokovic winning the first set.

I’m sure anyone considering the upset here will be concerned about the fatigue factor and a 38-year-old playing best-of-five tennis.

However, this angle takes that out of the equation.

It’s hard to see Djokovic winning this match from a set down so there will be a heavy focus on making a strong start.

I’ve already outlined the reasons to be optimistic about Djokovic being able to be competitive in this contest and they all still apply in this market.