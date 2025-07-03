1pt Elina Svitolina (-1.5) to beat Else Mertens on the game handicap at 4/5 (betway)

Taylor Fritz v Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

Fritz has toughed it out across the first two rounds, coming through five-set battles on each occasion.

It doesn’t get any easier for the much-fancied American with fellow seed Davidovich Fokina awaiting in the last 32.

Significantly, this is a considerably different test to what’s gone before.

Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard and Gabriel Diallo were all about slamming down 140mph serves and there certainly haven’t been many long rallies across the 10 sets Fritz has already played in SW19.

That should change here with the Spaniard a dogged battler from the back of the court, but also a player who can quickly turn defence into attack. It can certainly be argued that Fritz isn’t massively prepared for such a battle given the opponents he’s had to deal with so far.

Davidovich Fokina has caused Fritz problems before, too. He leads their tour-level series 3-2, although admittedly two of those wins came on his favoured clay. On grass, it’s a different story with Fritz 1-0 up.

Interestingly, that match came only last week in Eastbourne where the eventual champion won in three sets.

Fokina beat Jakub Mensik during that run – his first grasscourt appearance of the season – and he’s proved his no mug on this surface with wins over Arthur Fils, Hubert Hurkacz and Alex de Minaur on it in recent years.

A small bet on the underdog via the handicap market, where he gets a 5.5-game start, is the call here.