Carlos Alcaraz v Flavio Cobolli (1300 GMT)

Alcaraz has been near-perfect across his first two matches at the ATP Finals but a problem arose towards the end of Wednesday’s domination of Daniil Medvedev.

The Spaniard felt tightness in his hamstring and had his thigh heavily strapped for the final few games. It made no difference on the day but, once the body cooled, that could well have changed.

What we do know is that Alcaraz cancelled his scheduled practice session on Thursday and instead headed off for an MRI scan. There must be a chance he withdraws, especially with the Davis Cup Finals looming next week.

Some will point out the fact that Alcaraz has already qualified for the semi-finals of this event – could he not just skip this final round-robin match and give himself an extra 24 hours’ recovery time for Saturday’s last-four clash?

Well, the simple answer is no. Tournament rules state that any player who doesn’t play all three group matches will be ineligible for the semis, so Alcaraz will need to at least start this contest if he wants to play at the weekend.

From a betting perspective, injury clouds are very off-putting and the obvious thing to do is give such matches a wide berth. And that’s before we remember that there’s nothing at stake in this match – Alcaraz has won the group and Cobolli is already out.

However, I’m sure some will be prepared to get involved if Alcaraz declares himself fit – I get that.

If that’s the case, then under 20.5 games looks worth considering at even money.

Alcaraz has landed this bet in both matches so far, beating better opponents in Medvedev and Frances Tiafoe.

The Spaniard has also eased past Cobolli in their two previous meetings, winning both in straight sets, albeit both were on clay and came a few years ago now.

Cobolli’s serve was broken 13 times across those matches and it was taken apart by Tiafoe on Wednesday night, the American winning five of nine games on it.

The Italian’s weak backhand was preyed upon in that encounter and I’d expect a fit Alcaraz to do something similar.

I’d be really confident about this bet if there was no injury cloud and I guess what’s good about it on that front is that if will be voided if Alcaraz starts the match but fails to finish it. And it’s hard to see him pushing himself to the finish line if he’s struggling to perform to his best.

With that in mind, I’ll have a go with this one.