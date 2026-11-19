Andy Schooler previews Friday’s last set of group matches at the Nitto ATP Finals in Turin.
Tennis betting tips: ATP Finals daily tips
1.5pts under 20.5 games in Carlos Alcaraz v Flavio Cobolli at evens (William Hill)
0.5pt Frances Tiafoe to beat Daniil Medvedev at 15/8 (General)
Carlos Alcaraz v Flavio Cobolli (1300 GMT)
Alcaraz has been near-perfect across his first two matches at the ATP Finals but a problem arose towards the end of Wednesday’s domination of Daniil Medvedev.
The Spaniard felt tightness in his hamstring and had his thigh heavily strapped for the final few games. It made no difference on the day but, once the body cooled, that could well have changed.
What we do know is that Alcaraz cancelled his scheduled practice session on Thursday and instead headed off for an MRI scan. There must be a chance he withdraws, especially with the Davis Cup Finals looming next week.
Some will point out the fact that Alcaraz has already qualified for the semi-finals of this event – could he not just skip this final round-robin match and give himself an extra 24 hours’ recovery time for Saturday’s last-four clash?
Well, the simple answer is no. Tournament rules state that any player who doesn’t play all three group matches will be ineligible for the semis, so Alcaraz will need to at least start this contest if he wants to play at the weekend.
From a betting perspective, injury clouds are very off-putting and the obvious thing to do is give such matches a wide berth. And that’s before we remember that there’s nothing at stake in this match – Alcaraz has won the group and Cobolli is already out.
However, I’m sure some will be prepared to get involved if Alcaraz declares himself fit – I get that.
If that’s the case, then under 20.5 games looks worth considering at even money.
Alcaraz has landed this bet in both matches so far, beating better opponents in Medvedev and Frances Tiafoe.
The Spaniard has also eased past Cobolli in their two previous meetings, winning both in straight sets, albeit both were on clay and came a few years ago now.
Cobolli’s serve was broken 13 times across those matches and it was taken apart by Tiafoe on Wednesday night, the American winning five of nine games on it.
The Italian’s weak backhand was preyed upon in that encounter and I’d expect a fit Alcaraz to do something similar.
I’d be really confident about this bet if there was no injury cloud and I guess what’s good about it on that front is that if will be voided if Alcaraz starts the match but fails to finish it. And it’s hard to see him pushing himself to the finish line if he’s struggling to perform to his best.
With that in mind, I’ll have a go with this one.
Daniil Medvedev v Frances Tiafoe (1930 GMT)
This group has largely panned out as I expected with Alcaraz winning it and these two now playing off to see who joins him in the semis.
Medvedev was my outright pick and so I was disappointed he didn’t put up too much resistance against Alcaraz on Wednesday, losing 6-2 6-4 and failing to create a break point, although the Russian actually pinpointed poor serving as the main reason for his defeat.
The good news is he now gets another chance and is the 4/9 favourite to win and progress to the knockout stages.
One of the reasons for that book is that Medvedev has won six of their previous eight meetings at tour level.
However, Tiafoe will take heart from the fact that he won the only clash on indoor hard (on a slower court at the 2024 Laver Cup) and, more significantly, their most recent match at this year’s US Open when he claimed a straight-sets victory.
The American will also be buoyed by his display against Flavio Cobolli on Wednesday when, after a slow start, he stormed back to win 12 of the last 15 games.
His forehand was firing in that one and, on this quick surface, that has the potential to punch holes in the famous Medvedev defence.
However, he also had an ‘out shot’ in that Cobolli match with the Italian’s backhand targeted relentlessly, a tactic that reaped rewards. There’s no such glaring weakness in Medvedev’s game.
Still, I’m a little bit worried that Medvedev will be mentally down having failed to lay a glove on Alcaraz, that after speaking about how a slick indoor hardcourt was the best place to be playing the second seed.
The concern relates to that each-way outright bet – I’m really hoping Medvedev wins this to set up a ‘money match’ with Alex Zverev on Saturday.
However, after Wednesday’s matches – and having seen Tiafoe beat him well at the US Open – I’m unconvinced and do feel the American has potential at 15/8.
That’s maybe worth a small cover bet if you have that outright position.
In the sub-markets, I wanted to point out that Medvedev has served the most aces in all eight previous meetings, while he’s also delivered the most double faults in seven of those matches.
That double here pays 8/15 with bet365 which may be of interest for those happy to play at such odds, although I don’t feel it’s a price I can put up here.
Posted at 17:45 GMT on 19/11/26
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