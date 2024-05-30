Tennis betting tips Friday May 31: French Open preview and best bets

Hubert Hurkacz v Denis Shapovalov

Hurkacz got us a nice 23/10 winner yesterday with the first set of his match with Brandon Nakashima ended in a tie-break.

The Pole went on to win that one in four sets, holding his delivery throughout the contest and this is another match where serve could hold sway for long periods.

Shapovalov has played some decent stuff in Paris so far, easing past Luca van Assche in round one before seeing off Frances Tiafoe in four sets on Thursday.

He’s lost only one service game across those two matches and has enjoyed success against Hrukacz with his serve in the past, out-acing him in four of their previous five meetings.

He’s also been beaten in four of the five but they’ve all been played on a hardcourt and the most recent – at last season’s Australian Open – went the full five sets.

While my worry is that he’ll produce too many of his double faults at crucial times, I still believe Shapovalov can keep this closer than the odds suggest and is certainly capable of grabbing a set.

Hurkacz wins plenty of sets via the tie-break, something which could occur again here given how Shapovalov has held so far.

For me, the game handicap line of 4.5 looks a good way of siding with the outsider. Winning a set would put him in a good position to cover.