Andy Schooler previews the women’s singles at the French Open, which gets under way on Sunday.

Tennis betting tips: French Open 2.5pts Coco Gauff to win the title at 5/1 (General) 1pt Elise Mertens to win quarter three at 20/1 (Betfred) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

French Open, women’s singles Roland Garros, Paris, France (outdoor clay) This time last year, Iga Swiatek was sent off a 4/6 favourite for the French Open – and duly became the first woman in 17 years to win it for a third time in a row. Twelve months on and you can get 7/2 about a player who is already surely destined to go down as the greatest claycourter of her generation. So, what’s gone wrong and, more importantly, is she now at a price worth backing? Well, first there was a shock loss to Qinwen Zheng back at Roland Garros during the Olympic Games where the expected gold medal became bronze. A few weeks later, Swiatek tested positive for trimetazidine and would later, somewhat controversially, serve a one-month ban. “I felt my career was hanging by a thread, spent three weeks crying daily, and didn't want to step on the court,” she revealed on Friday when facing the media.

The start of the new season brought only new woes. The Australian Open semi-final concluded with her first-ever defeat from match point up and that’s when the funk really seemed to kick in. Several shock defeats followed, the biggest in Miami where teenager Alexandra Eala stunned the Pole. Many expected a return to the clay to sort things out, but it’s not happened. Swiatek lost to nemesis Jelena Ostapenko in Stuttgart, Coco Gauff in Madrid and Danielle Collins, early, in Rome. Her title rivals will arrive in Paris sensing vulnerability in Swiatek for the first time in years. After all, the former world number one hasn’t even played in a final since winning here last year, yet alone claimed a title. Maybe a return to the scene of her greatest glories will kick Swiatek back into top gear but, frankly, it seems unlikely. The draw certainly hasn’t helped her cause. That lack of titles has seen her drop to fifth in the world rankings and so she may now have to beat Rome champion Jasmine Paolini and world number one Aryna Sabalenka just to make the final. That’s before we start talking about Marta Kostyuk and Ostapenko, who has now won six out of six against the Pole. She’ll have her backers at 7/2 but I won’t be among them. Sabalenka is the favourite with most layers now but she’s yet to make the final in Paris, where her bludgeoning power doesn’t get quite the same cut-through. She should still contend – she won in Madrid and made the final in Stuttgart – but from what I’ve seen there have been a few too many dips during the clay season for my liking. Defeats to Ostapenko and Zheng are far from disastrous in the lead-up to this event but neither it is ideal to lose to two of your title rivals ahead of the big one, especially when one of them (Zheng) is in your quarter of the draw. Elise Mertens and Sofia Kenin also had her on the ropes in recent weeks, while Kostyuk should have claimed at least a set against the Belarusian in Rome. Look, I don’t think Sabalenka is far away and she may well win the title but I’m just not confident enough about here chances to be backing her at 14/5. I liked the way Paolini played en route to winning in Rome and it was here last year where the Italian really secured her big breakthrough at the top level, reaching the final. She’s a great exponent of claycourt tennis and always a great watch. I think there could be some juice in her price at 16/1 but landing in this half of the draw hasn’t helped her chances. She may have to go through Elina Svitolina, a form player who I would have considered in a weaker section, Switaek and Sabalenka just to make the final.