Tennis betting tips: Day two preview and best bets for Wimbledon

Tennis expert Andy Schooler brings you his best bets for day two of Wimbledon 2025.

Tennis betting tips: Wimbledon day two 2pts Christopher Eubanks to beat Jesper de Jong at evens (General) 1.5pts over 12.5 games in the first set of Reilly Opelka v Alexander Shevchenko at 7/4 (bet365) 1.5pts Jodie Burrage to beat Caty McNally at 4/5 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Jesper de Jong v Christopher Eubanks I reckon Eubanks is a decent underdog on Tuesday’s coupon. He’s had some injury problems this season and you may well have seen more of him in the Tennis Channel studio than on the match court! The American was playing at last week’s exhibition warm-up event at the swanky Hurlingham Club in Chelsea though where he posted a win over Frances Tiafoe and pushed Andrey Rublev to two tie-breaks. Afterwards, he spoke positively about feeling as good on court as he’s done for some time. While we probably shouldn’t read too much into those scorelines, neither should we be too surprised by them. This is a player who reached the quarter-finals here at Wimbledon two years ago after winning the ATP grasscourt title in Mallorca. And then last season he made the last eight in Halle and the last four in Newport. His big serve and propensity to attack the net is rather old school but a tactic that has still worked well on this surface and I’d suggest it can do so again here.

De Jong admitted after a recent match with another big server, Reilly Opelka, that he struggled with the lack of rallies and I doubt he’ll be able to get much rhythm again in this one. The Dutchman is only 5-11 lifetime on grass and 1-4 this season, his sole victory coming against a player ranked outside the top 1,000. His highest win by ranking on this surface is 167. Eubanks is currently at 130 despite all his injury issues. Admittedly, Eubanks isn’t the greatest returner around, although he’s had notable success on the De Jong serve in their previous matches, breaking it six times in the four sets they’ve played (all on a hardcourt). Eubanks won both matches in straight sets. As long as he’s not hiding an injury, Eubanks looks very capable of winning this. Reilly Opelka v Alexander Shevchenko Long-term readers will know I like a tie-break bet and this match fits the bill. Opelka’s massive serve is well known for causing tie-breaks – he’s held his delivery in 90% of service games on grass so far this season, breaking serve only 9% of the time. Shevchenko is at just 10% when it comes to return games won in grass in his career. Throw in the hot conditions and fresh, skiddy courts and it’s easy to see that service breaks will be at a premium. Opelka has now played a first-set tie-break in six of his last nine matches and while Shevchenko’s stats don’t come anywhere near that, it’s worth pointing out that there has been at least one breaker in seven of his last 13 matches.

When these two met in the fast indoor conditions of Dallas earlier this year (their only previous meeting), Opelka won 7-6 6-4 in a match featuring just a single break point. Getting 7/4 about a first-set tie-break here looks good business. Caty McNally v Jodie Burrage Burrage beat McNally here at the All England Club 6-1 6-3 two years ago and looks a good bet to repeat her victory. The Briton has played pretty well in the lead-up to this tournament, even if wins haven’t been in abundance. Last week in Eastbourne she pushed reigning Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova all the way to a final-set tie-break, while at Queen’s Club, she also won a set against top-20 player Amanda Anisimova. McNally, on the other hand, has barely played at all of late. She’s been fighting a long-standing elbow injury over the past couple of years and hadn’t played for two months before returning to action in Mallorca last week. Unsurprisingly, she was beaten in her opener, losing 12 of the last 14 games to Victoria Azarenka. Burrage has been backed but I still think she should be shorter than 4/5 so will back her accordingly. Posted at 1825 BST on 30/06/25