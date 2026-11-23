Andy Schooler previews the season-ending Davis Cup Finals, which get under way in Bologna on Tuesday.

Davis Cup Finals Bologna, Italy (indoor hard) Italy are three-time defending champions heading into this year’s Davis Cup Finals which they will again play on home soil. Last season they managed to win here in Bologna without star man Jannik Sinner and he will again be absent for this year’s matches. Italy still have a strong squad but this year it may be tougher with Carlos Alcaraz in an excellent Spain team and world number one Alex Zverev bidding to help Germany to the title for the first time since 1993. Both men said they expected to play in Bologna after competing in Sunday’s title match at the ATP Finals in Turin. As was the case in 2025, a GreenSet hardcourt surface is in use but the balls have changed from Dunlop ATP to Yonex Tour Platinum – they are the same balls which were used during the ATP Tour’s Asian swing. Expect conditions to be slower than at last week’s ATP Finals but not sluggish. Many players will have to hot-foot it from Turin – it’s actually three and a half hours in the car – but the good news for Alcaraz and Zverev is that neither is due to play in Bologna until Thursday, giving them three clear days between Sunday’s Tour finale and their quarter-final ties in Bologna. If you are not familiar with the format, it’s straight knockout, starting with the quarter-finals (Tuesday to Thursday). Semis are Friday and Saturday with the final on Sunday. Each tie is the best of three rubbers – two singles (the lower-ranked players from each team face off first before the top-ranked duo go head-to-head) followed by the potentially decisive doubles. With the key details taken care of, let’s take a look at those quarter-final ties and the teams involved… Rankings shown in brackets are singles unless indicated by an asterisk in which case the figures are for doubles. Czechia v Canada (Tuesday, 1500 GMT) Best odds: CZE 1/6, CAN 9/2 Czechia (best outright odds: 5/1) – Jiri Lehecka (14), Jakub Mensik (15), Tomas Machac (59), Patrik Rikl (36*), Adam Pavlasek (41*)

– Jiri Lehecka (14), Jakub Mensik (15), Tomas Machac (59), Patrik Rikl (36*), Adam Pavlasek (41*) Canada (18/1) – Felix Auger-Aliassime (17), Liam Draxl (154), Alexis Galarneau (192), Duncan Chan (593), Keegan Rice (608)

Jiri Lehecka

In Lehecka and Mensik, the Czechs have two top-15 singles players in their line-up – only favourites Spain can also boast that in this field. They also have an established doubles pairing, who play regularly on the ATP Tour, which should be an advantage if the final rubber is live. Following the withdrawal due to injury of Denis Shapovalov and Gabriel Diallo, Canada look over-reliant on Auger-Aliassime, who will surely need to win singles and doubles rubbers in each tie if they are to replicate their 2022 success. While Canada can’t be completely ruled out of this tie, it’s fanciful that they’ll be able to win all three ties in this way. Italy v South Korea (Wednesday, 1500 GMT) Best odds: ITA 2/17, KOR 13/2 Italy (5/1) – Flavio Cobolli (7), Luciano Darderi (21), Lorenzo Musetti (27), Matteo Berrettini (43), Andrea Vavassori (10*)

– Flavio Cobolli (7), Luciano Darderi (21), Lorenzo Musetti (27), Matteo Berrettini (43), Andrea Vavassori (10*) South Korea (80/1) – Soonwoo Kwon (139), Hyeon Chung (598), Seongchan Hong (787), Jisung Nam (128*), Uisung Park (261*) Italy will be bidding to win the famous ‘salad bowl’ trophy for the fourth year in a row. They managed to do it without Jannik Sinner 12 months ago and he’s missing again in 2026. Still, the hosts have great strength in depth with world number seven Flavio Cobolli leading a side which contains four top-50 singles players. In short, Sinner’s absence can be covered but the withdrawal of Simone Bolelli may prove harder to deal with. That splits up their doubles pairing and has also seen Matteo Berrettini added to the squad, a player who reportedly has beef with team-mate Lorenzo Musetti - far from ideal. Korea’s weak line-up seems unlikely to stop them. Chung and Kwon would need to roll back the years for them to stand a chance but it’s hard to see that happening. Great Britain v Germany (Thursday, 0900 GMT) Best odds: GBR 49/20, GER 2/5 Great Britain (20/1) – Arthur Fery (32), Cameron Norrie (52), Henry Patten (1*), Neal Skupski (3*)

– Arthur Fery (32), Cameron Norrie (52), Henry Patten (1*), Neal Skupski (3*) Germany (3/1) – Alexander Zverev (1), Jan-Lennard Struff (39), Yannick Hanfmann (67), Kevin Krawietz (9*), Tim Puetz (11*) Zverev is coming straight from the ATP Finals where he served great until Sunday’s final- he’ll be expected to win his singles rubbers this week against anyone other than Carlos Alcaraz; Arthur Fery seems unlikely to stop him here. GB will therefore look to win the other two rubbers, although Struff has played well in the closing months of the season so Norrie will have his work cut out. If GB do get this to the doubles rubber, they will fancy their chances – they have two of the world’s top three in their pair. That said, the Germans can field Krawietz and Puetz who, unlike Patten and Skupski, play together every week. This could be a fascinating tie but Germany are the right favourites.

Alexander Zverev

Austria v Spain (Thursday, not before 1600 GMT) Best odds: AUT 10/1, ESP 1/20 Austria (66/1) – Jurij Rodionov (119), Lukas Neumayer (157), Joel Schwaerzler (170), Neil Oberleitner (15*), Lucas Miedler (16*)

– Jurij Rodionov (119), Lukas Neumayer (157), Joel Schwaerzler (170), Neil Oberleitner (15*), Lucas Miedler (16*) Spain (11/10) – Carlos Alcaraz (3), Rafael Jodar (10), Daniel Merida (42), Pedro Martinez (120), Marcel Granollers (8*) With Spain’s singles men both in the world’s top 10, Austria look lambs to the slaughter here. The main issues you think could throw a spanner in the works are injury or fatigue – both Alcaraz and Jodar played in the ATP Finals last week, where the former was nursing a hamstring injury but still managed to win the title. Perhaps he could be rested for this tie and saved for the weekend, although the loss of Alejandro Davidovich Fokina from the team makes that less likely. One other potential problem – Alcaraz criticised the Yonex balls in Shanghai, the only event he’s lost at since the US Open in September. Austria do have a talented doubles team, who play together on the ATP Tour, but it’s hard to see how the doubles rubber will be live. OUTRIGHT VERDICT Spain are strong favourites to lift the Davis Cup on Sunday – no bigger than 11/10 – with Germany next in the market at 3/1. However, only one of those teams can reach the final with the pair likely to contest a blockbuster semi-final on Saturday. Assuming everyone is fit, Spain would start that as favourites with Alcaraz dominant against Zverev on Sunday in Turin. However, the Germans have a very strong doubles team in Krawietz and Putz, one capable of beating Spain, even if Alcaraz is asked to play in that format, something which add to the pressure on his creaking body. The key man for Germany could therefore be Struff as their number two singles player. He’s won nine of 12 since moving indoors this autumn, reaching the final in Brussels and beating the likes of Novak Djokovic and Arthur Fils in recent weeks. I think the veteran German could have a big say in how things unfold this week. However, I’m not sure I want to back either of those teams given the semi-final could go either way.

🏆 #DavisCup Finals draw:



Italy v South Korea

Czechia v Canada@GBtennis v Germany

Austria v Spain



🗓️ Nov 24-29, Bologna (exact schedule TBC); team nominations deadline: Oct 27 — Andy Schooler (@SchoolerSport) September 22, 2026

Sadly, there are no each-way markets this week – it’s win only – but there could still be some value in heading to the top half of the draw, one which also has a less-demanding schedule with the side which reaches the final getting a day off between each round. CZECHIA are the ones I’m interested in. They have two singles players from the top 15 in Lehecka and Mensik and they could well be the team capable of ending Italy’s reign if, as expected, they meet in Friday’s semi-final. With no Sinner, Italy will be led by Cobolli but he struggled in Turin last week when much was made of the stat that he’s lost more points than he’s won this season. In short, he’s fortunate to be ranked so highly and probably isn’t at the level his ranking suggests. His likely opponent, Lehecka, made the final of the Swiss Indoors last month and prior to that was runner-up in Tokyo, shortly after taking down both Ben Shelton and Learner Tien in the previous round of this competition to help the Czechs pull off an upset against the USA. Mensik’s form is less good but he’s still more than capable, while another thing to like about the Czechs is they have a doubles pair who play regularly together on the tour. OK, they are highly likely to be outsiders if they do reach the final – I can understand those who would rather wait and take a shorter price on Sunday morning. However, we don’t get that opportunity with this preview so I’m going to take a small slice of the 5/1 on offer. As for the quarter-final ties which have been priced up by some firms, I would not be surprised to see the favourites all win – the four-fold pays 9/10 best price. However, there’s clearly potential for an injury to throw a spanner in the works – a Zverev withdrawal would massively hurt Germany’s chances, for example – so that’s not a price I’m willing to take. In terms of a potential upset, I agree with the layers and make Great Britain the most likely underdog winner. Zverev seems likely to beat Fery so the key for GB could be Norrie beating Struff in the other singles – the pair are at 1-1 on the head to head but haven’t played in five years and the German’s form is markedly better. Even if GB make it to the doubles rubber, their strong duo of Patten and Skupski are far from a shoo-in against Krawietz and Putz, who play together every week. For me, there’s too much that needs to go right for Leon Smith’s side so I’m not getting involved at 5/2. Posted 11:10 GMT on 23/11/2026