Tennis betting tips: Daily best bets for the third round of the Shanghai Masters

Francisco Cerundolo v Jakub Mensik (Sun)

Mensik is a clear favourite for this one but, interestingly, he trails the head-to-head record 3-0.

Two of those matches took place on a hardcourt, the most recent just last week in Beijing where Cerundolo won in straight sets. He didn’t have to face a break point in that one, while creating nine of his own. He converted three.

Across the series as a whole, Cerundolo has held serve 91% of the time and broken in 27% of Mensik’s service games.

The bookies clearly think the slicker Shanghai courts will make the difference but it’s worth noting that another of Cerundolo’s wins came in Madrid where the altitude will have added some spice to the already-big Mensik serve.

The Czech’s delivery certainly worked well in his opening match here – he lost only 10 points behind it and didn’t face a break point as Miomir Kecmanovic was dismissed with ease.

However, we shouldn’t be under-rating Cerundolo’s serve here. He lost just 13 points in his victory over Roman Safiullin in the previous round and has clearly caused Mensik plenty of problems with his first shot in the past.

I think the Argentine is more than capable of getting on top in the rallies if he’s able to return Mensik’s serve well and his forehand is a massive weapon.

All things considered, I’m happy to back the underdog here at 13/10.