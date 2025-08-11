Tennis betting tips: Cincinnati Open round three preview and best bets

Hamad Medjedovic v Carlos Alcaraz (Tue)

Medjedovic delivered us a winner by beating Tallon Griekspoor on Sunday and he should not be ruled out here.

The Serb has lost serve only once in two matches so far on the slick courts on Cincinnati and played some excellent shots off the ground against Griekspoor. He struggled to get over the line a bit – the Dutchman had set points to force a decider – but Medjedovic stepped up on those big points and duly won in straight sets.

On the same day, Alcaraz delivered a patchy performance against Damir Dzumhur and was well beaten in the second set before recovering to win in three.

Dzumhur’s weak serve is in great contrast to Medjedovic’s bombs and, with this being the pair’s first meeting, I can see Alcaraz struggling for rhythm in this one.

I wouldn’t rule out the upset at 6/1 and considered backing the Serb on the game handicap where he gets a 4.5-game start.

Medjedovic to win over 7.5 games also has real potential but my eye is drawn towards the aces market here.

Medjedovic has banged down 15 and 14 respectively in his first two matches of this tournament, both of which were won in straight sets.

Clearly the level of return ability increases here but I think the fact they’ve never met before is significant – it may well take Alcaraz a while to get a read on the big serve and I can see the Serb racking up some early aces.

It’s notable that Alcaraz has conceded 12+ aces in three of his last 11 matches (against Taylor Fritz, Jan-Lennard Struff and Arthur Rinderknech). Admittedly all were on grass but these are some of the fastest hardcourt conditions on the ATP Tour and Medjedovic can land similar blows.

He’s at 10/3 to serve 10+ aces and that looks a good bet to me.