Tennis betting tips: Cincinnati Open final preview and best bets

Jannik Sinner v Carlos Alcaraz (Monday, 2000 BST)

The Cincinnati Open was the fourth tournament both of these players have contested in 2025 and at all four, the duo have reached the final.

They are the world’s top two by some distance and fans can look forward to another cracking contest.

Alcaraz leads the tour-level head-to-head 8-5 but his run of five successive wins ended when the pair last met – five weeks ago at Wimbledon. It should have ended at Roland Garros but Sinner blew three championship points in that French Open meeting.

Both have an incredibly high level and also tend to bring out the best in each other.

But, for me, Sinner is the more consistent player and I feel that’s been borne out over the past week or so.

He’s not dropped a set en route to the final, although it’s also fair to say his route through has been fairly easy, certainly by Masters 1000 standards. His highest-ranked opponent has been Felix Auger-Aliassime, the world number 28, and he barely showed up.

Alcaraz lost sets to Damir Dzumhur and Andrey Rublev – the latter match was something of a struggle – before taking down our 22/1 outright pick Alex Zverev, who was frustratingly unable to truly compete due to illness.