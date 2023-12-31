Tennis betting tips: Brisbane International and Hong Kong Open preview and best bets

Still, conditions seem unlikely to be ideal for Nadal, who is just 6/1.

To be fair, the draw has been kind to Nadal – he’ll start against a qualifier, while next up is likely to be Aslan Karatsev, the lowest seed in the draw. Ugo Humbert is also in Nadal’s quarter with Grigor Dimitrov a possible semi-final opponent.

Some will take note of Rune’s comment that this week’s session with Nadal was “probably the hardest practice I’ve had the last half year” but the 37-year-old has always been known for the intensity he brings to training and matchplay will bring a different aspect.

Nadal has produced some incredible tennis over the past couple of decades and famously claimed the Australian Open title two years ago on the back of little preparation, but a 12-month break is the longest of his career and it’s very hard to envisage him winning this week.

Having indicated that 2024 may well be his last on the tour, the Spaniard will be making headlines wherever he goes this season.

However, the man getting all the attention will be Rafael Nadal, the 22-time Grand Slam winner making his comeback from injury after virtually a year on the sidelines.

It’s a decent field – all the seeds from the top 35; the entry cut-off at 68 – and one led by Holger Rune, the only top-10 player in the draw.

The new season got under way the other day with the mixed United Cup team event but the first ‘regular’ draw of the 2024 campaign is taking place in Brisbane.

Thanks @andy_murray form a great practice today. All the best for the tournament my friend @BrisbaneTennis pic.twitter.com/QZJMo7Uzqs

When the Australian Open changed to GreenSet courts in 2020, they were faster than their Plexicushion predecessors and that switch has now also occurred in Brisbane, which last staged an ATP event of this sort in 2019 (it has since been a host venue at the 2020 ATP Cup and the 2023 United Cup).

For those who have read my pre-season previews, you’ll already know I’m expecting Rune to have a good year.

Having appointed Boris Becker as coach, the Dane finished 2023 fairly strongly and he’s since added Severin Luthi to his team.

It will be interesting to see how that works but the potential is clear – he now has the former coaches of both Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer at his disposal. It looks a statement of intent.

Still, I’m rarely keen to get with the favourite in the first week of the season and Rune looks short enough at 5/1.

The man I’m prepared to side with is the aforementioned GRIGOR DIMITROV and a big reason for that is his impressive record in Australia.

He won this event in 2017 and also made the final in 2013. Also on his Brisbane record are two other semi-final appearances and two quarter-finals, while he’s a former Sydney finalist too.

The Australian Open has also been a good venue for the Bulgarian – his best of the four Slams. He made the semis in 2017, playing out a memorable five-set battle with Nadal, and also has three other quarter-finals on his CV, the most recent in 2021.

He’ll be confident of another good run this year.

Dimitrov really shone in the final few months of last season, finishing runner-up at the Paris Masters just weeks after making the semis in Shanghai. There were also last-four appearances in Chengdu and Washington.

During that period, Dimitrov posted wins over Rune, Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev, Hubert Hurkacz and Stefanos Tsitsipas to clearly show he’s capable of beating the best.

There are many of that quality here this week but that run should have set Dimitrov up nicely for the off-season and the knowledge that he’s performed well Down Under over the years means he’ll bring plenty of confidence to the table.

Admittedly, his draw could have been easier with Andy Murray his first-round foe. However, while the two-time champion remains dangerous on his day, consistency is lacking and it’s notable that when the pair last met at last season’s US Open, Murray won only eight games in three sets.

At 6/1, Dimitrov gets the vote.

Long-term readers will know I like to look for some long-odds, each-way value and so in the top half I’m going to take a punt on MARTON FUCSOVICS.

He’s a player who has also started seasons well Down Under in the past.

This time last year, he opened his campaign by winning a Challenger title in Canberra before going to reach the third round of the Australian Open where he led Jannik Sinner by two sets to love before running out of gas.

He also made the third round in Melbourne in 2021 (beating seed Stan Wawrinka) and the last 16 in 2020 (defeating seed Denis Shapovalov). The latter run came after an opening-week quarter-final in Doha.

And if you go back to 2016, Fucsovics was again a finalist in Canberra before beating another seed, Sam Querrey, en route to the last 32 in Melbourne.

Still Hungary’s number one, Fucsovics has reported an “excellent” four-week off-season and has also spoken about how the rise of compatriot Fabian Marozsan is pushing him on.

In Brisbane, he’ll open against Matteo Arnaldi but he won their only previous meeting (in Canberra 12 months ago). The first seed he could face is Seabstian Baez, best known for his claycourt exploits, with Ben Shelton next in line (the pair are yet to meet).

Fucsovics does bring plenty of power to the court and is flat hitting can rush opponents so he would not be without a chance against anyone in this draw.

I think he’s worth a try at 40/1.

Bank of China Hong Kong Open

Causeway Bay, Hong Kong (outdoor hard)

Will appear here…

Posted at 1130 GMT on 31/12/23

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org