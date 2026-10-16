Tennis betting tips: Best bets for the semi-finals of the Shanghai Masters

Alex Zverev v Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (0930 BST)

This one has the potential to be bad for me.

I talked up Davidovich Fokina’s chances in my outright preview and he duly came through the second quarter.

He was originally in my staking plan as an each-way outright pick but was cut at the last minute as I felt backing four players in the same tournament was over the top (what was I thinking with Alex Michelsen?) Of course, as soon as you hit delete you fear what’s going to happen and, sure enough, here the Spaniard is in the semis.

The good news, for me, is that he’s very much the underdog against Zverev.

The bad news is the world number one in-waiting hasn’t been at his best in Shanghai and has had to battle his way through the past week.

Quentin Halys and Alexander Bublik both pushed him to a deciding set, while Alex de Minaur had his chances in the last round but going 0-for-5 on break points proved his undoing.

I’ve opposed Zverev in the past two rounds but it’s beginning to look like the road to the poorhouse, and I feel I can’t do it again.

In any case, I’m less convinced by ADF’s chances – he’s down 6-1 on the head-to-head.

He’s also toughed it out so far in Shanghai, needing final-set tie-breaks to get past Frances Tiafoe and Hubert Hurkacz, results which meant that Arthur Gea’s retirement against him the other day was most welcome from a fatigue perspective.

If pushed on the result, I might be tempted to back Zverev 2-1 at around 5/2 but I’m not convinced.

Instead, a venture into the aces market might be worthwhile.

Only once in those seven previous meetings has Zverev served 12 or more aces and that was the very first back in 2020 when his opponent would not have been familiar with his delivery.

Zverev has gone over 11.5 aces in two of his four matches at this tournament, although both of those were the ones that went to three sets.

Should he win this in straights – as the bookies predict – I suspect he’ll struggle to hit the 12 mark so under 11.5 is the call on a day when I’m struggling to come up with convincing picks.