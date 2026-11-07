Tennis betting tips: Best bets for the semi-finals of the Paris Rolex Masters

Luca van Assche v Ben Shelton (1330 GMT)

We’ve had a few surprises in the Masters 1000 tournaments this season, most notably Alejandro Davidovich Fokina winning in Shanghai at a massive price.

Yet perhaps the biggest of them all is Van Assche being in the semi-finals here. He had won two matches in nine previous main-draw appearances at this level before this week – and lost in qualifying at another 11 such events. Twenty tries, never past round two.

Essentially, I never thought I’d see the day when the Frenchman was in the last four of a Masters event.

Lorenzo Musetti and Learner Tien have been among his victims but facing a qualifier in the quarter-finals shows it’s been a pretty soft draw for Van Assche.

Rinky Hijikata had plenty of chances in that match on Friday but converted just two of the seven break points he created. The Australian was up a break in the final set only to crumble when asked to serve to stay in it at 5-6.

World number four Shelton is a massive step up and seems unlikely to be so profligate or generous.

As I feared, the American took down Tommy Paul when an underdog on Friday, his compatriot only able to create a single break point in the match. Paul served well too but one bad game is all it takes on a slick surface like this when you are facing a serve as big as Shelton’s and that was the decisive factor in their final set.

Shelton should win plenty of cheap points again here via his serve and so this will be a completely different match to Friday’s for Van Assche.

His Hijikata clash featured plenty of long rallies and several deuce games. I can’t see that happening here and anticipate the underdog struggling to fashion break chances.

Van Assche’s best chance will likely be hanging in there in his own service games – Shelton’s return isn’t great – and maybe he can edge a tie-break or two.

However, he’s at 48% for the season on tie-breaks won and Shelton at 62%.

The American has the bigger, more reliable weapons here and I would not be surprised to see him win comfortably in what is the biggest match of Van Assche’s life.

10/11 about a straight-sets win seems fair.