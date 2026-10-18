Tennis betting tips: Best bets for ATP Tour action in Kazakhstan, France and Belgium

The ATP Tour’s autumn indoor season begins this week and Andy Schooler is looking to the specialists in Almaty, Lyon and Brussels.

Tennis betting tips: ATP Tour 2pts win Daniil Medvedev in the Almaty Open at 11/4 (General) 0.5pt e.w. Adrian Mannarino in the Almaty Open at 33/1 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power, Betfair) 1pt e.w. Ugo Humbert in the Grand Prix Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes at 16/1 (bet365, BetMGM) 1pt e.w. Alexander Blockx in the BNP Paribas Fortis European Open at 14/1 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook | Free bets

Almaty Open Almaty, Kazakhstan (indoor hard) Last season, DANIIL MEDVEDEV went straight from losing in the semi-finals of the Shanghai Masters to winning this tournament. Fresh off a last-four defeat at this year’s Masters event in China, Medvedev has a chance to repeat the trick over the coming week. With a first-round bye, he only needs to win four matches to defend his crown and, at 11/4, I think he’s an interesting price to do just that. With Medvedev still having work to do if he wants to return to the season-ending ATP Finals, motivation shouldn’t be a problem. And he’s clearly the class of the field, being the only top-20 player in attendance. Overall, he played pretty well in Shanghai where he likes the pretty quick conditions and, with Almaty being more than 700m above sea level, he’s sure to find things fairly fast again this week. He certainly enjoyed playing here 12 months ago and when you look through the draw this time around, it’s hard to find many you think could beat the Russian. One name which does stand out is home star Alexander Bublik, who came within a tie-break of beating top seed Alex Zverev in Shanghai. His big serve should work well here, although he has a disappointing 3-4 record at the ATP Tour’s Kazakhstan stop (it’s worth remembering this tournament was staged in Astana until 2023). Another off-putting stat is that Bublik is 7-1 down on the head-to-head against Medvedev, his potential semi-final foe.

Almaty ATP 250 - Qualifiers placed pic.twitter.com/K5RtUEWuqe — Tennis Draws (@DrawsTennis) October 18, 2026

The bottom half looks weaker with Luciano Darderi the man seeded to make the final, although I’d expect it to be way too quick for the Italian here. Perhaps Stefanos Tsitsipas can take advantage. He continued to display his improvement in Shanghai, posting a notable win over Taylor Fritz en route to the last 16. However, he’s another who’d ideally want it a bit slower. One player that statement definitely doesn’t apply to is ADRIAN MANNARINO and the veteran could well be worth an each-way punt. He loves it quick, conditions which allow him to play his natural, come-forward, aggressive game. He’s already made an ATP final indoors this season, doing so in Montpellier in February. And while no-one was surprised by his mid-season slump on the slower clay, the Frenchman showed some encouraging signs during the recent Asian swing. He went 5-3, with three of his wins coming against seeded opposition – Alejandro Tabilo in Chengdu, Miomir Kecmanovic in Beijing and Flavio Cobolli in Shanghai. I think that bodes well ahead of a return to his favoured indoor conditions. Mannarino was twice a finalist when his tournament was played in Astana, winning it in 2023, and it’s certainly interesting to see that he’s chosen to play here this week, rather than in his homeland in Lyon.

Adrian Mannarino makes the staking plan this week

Andrey Rublev is the big seed in his quarter but the Russian lost to qualifier Rei Sakamoto last time out in Shanghai and I’m not sure his motivation levels will be too high in the coming weeks – he’s highly unlikely to make the ATP Finals. Mannarino will certainly be an awkward first opponent for him, provided the 38-year-old sees off Aleksandar Vukic in round one. A small play at 33/1 looks worthwhile. Grand Prix Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon, France (indoor hard) If Mannarino is relishing the indoor season then so, too, is his compatriot UGO HUMBERT. This is a man who has always played his best tennis with a roof over his head – four of his seven ATP titles have come in such conditions. He’s another with something of an old-school game, not afraid to come to the net behind a decent lefty serve, and his best results this season have come when conditions have been conducive to that approach – final runs in both Adelaide and Eastbourne. While we can’t be sure what conditions will be like in Lyon, I’d expect them to be fairly quick. Lyon used to be a claycourt stop on the ATP Tour but this indoor event is effectively the old Marseille tournament, one which traditionally produced some of the fastest conditions of the season and was usually staged in February. Humbert won the last two editions of that event and while he’s been on a poor recent run (seven defeats in his last nine), we’ve seen before how a return to his natural habit can reap immediate dividends. A look back at Humbert’s indoor results of the past 12 months help prove his strength. Earlier this season, he made the semis in Rottterdam, where he beat Daniil Medvedev. That came the week after a last-16 loss to the aforementioned Mannarino in Montpellier which came via a final-set tie-break. And at the back end of 2025, there was a runner-up effort in Stockholm, followed by a semi-final run in Basel, which was only halted by a season-ending injury. Go back further and Humbert’s six previous indoor ‘results’ were: W-RU-L16-L32-W-W. This really is a horse for the course and a price of 16/1 is appealing. OK, his draw could have been better – Humbert may have to defeat both Tommy Paul and Taylor Fritz to make the final – but that’s not enough to put me off.

Lyon ATP 250 Main Draw Singles pic.twitter.com/ciql6Htu7P — Tennis Draws (@DrawsTennis) October 17, 2026

Up in the top half, Flavio Cobolli looks an easy top seed to oppose, while I’m not convinced by Brandon Nakashima in indoor conditions either. He’s yet to play in an indoor ATP final, while it’s also worth remembering that the American still has just the one ATP title to his name (won back in 2022). His first-round match is an awkward-looking one with Hamad Medjedovic strong indoors when at his best. Sadly, that hasn’t been the case for a while – he’s on a 1-6 win-loss run – but he did make the final in Marseille last season so he’s another who will likely be looking forward to this period of the season, hoping it will kick-start him into action. The Serb is available at 80/1 – not a bad for anyone seeking a massive price. However, Valentin Vacherot is probably a more realistic finalist in this half. He picked up during the Asian swing, making the semis in Tokyo, and his big first serve will likely enjoy some success here. 9/1 will tempt some but I’ll stick solely with Humbert in the hope he’s ready to slide back into the indoor groove. BNP Paribas Fortis European Open Brussels, Belgium (indoor hard) Arthur Fils and Jiri Lehecka head the betting for the European Open, which last year switched from Antwerp to Brussels. Organisers kept conditions as similar as possible – they still play on a medium-fast GreenSet surface – and so the fact that both men are former finalists in Antwerp suggests they have a strong chance again this year. Fils arrives eyeing a spot in the ATP Finals, while Lehecka is in decent form having recently made the final in Tokyo, losing only to Carlos Alcaraz. I wouldn’t be surprised were both to make the final but one firm has the pair at 27/10 or shorter and that seems skinny enough to me. Perhaps the biggest threat will come from the home players – Belgium now have three ranked in the top 50. Raphael Collignon made the semis here a year ago and could be a tricky first opponent for Lehecka, while Zizou Bergs showed his ability when upsetting Alcaraz in Shanghai last week.

The Main Draw is set.



Let the games begin! 🔥🎾#BNPPFEuropeanOpen pic.twitter.com/7zaSgW5eAV — BNP Paribas Fortis European Open (@BNPPFEUOpen) October 16, 2026